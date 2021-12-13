Brentford v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has won his opening two league games in charge of the club

TEAM NEWS

Brentford have no new injury concerns, with Ivan Toney available following two games out due to Covid-19.

Six first-team players remain sidelined, although Sergi Canos returns from suspension.

It is not yet known how many Manchester United players will be unavailable following an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

Victor Lindelof will be assessed after experiencing breathing problems against Norwich City.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their first league meeting since a goalless top-flight draw at Griffin Park in 1947.

Manchester United's 2-1 League Cup triumph at Old Trafford in 1975 is the most recent fixture between the clubs.

Brentford

Brentford have taken eight points from five Premier League games, following a run of four straight defeats.

Two of Brentford's five league victories this season have come via 90th-minute winners, including against Watford last time out. Wigan Athletic, with three in 2005-06, are the only Premier League side to have recorded more last-minute winners in their maiden campaign.

Brentford are unbeaten in their past 11 league games played on a Tuesday, since a 2-1 loss at Luton in February 2020.

The Bees are the first side to have had 10 different players score their opening 10 Premier League goals at home.

Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in their past six matches in all competitions (W2, D4).

Ralf Rangnick could become the first Manchester United manager to keep clean sheets in his opening three league games.

The Red Devils are undefeated in their last 12 Premier League away fixtures against London sides - their longest run without defeat in the capital for eight years.

United have won a league-high 34 Premier League games played on a Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the third player to score for three different United managers in a season. James Hanson and Joe Spence both did so in 1926-27.

My Brentford XI Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United XI Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team