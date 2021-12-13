Premier League
BrentfordBrentford19:30Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has won his opening two league games in charge of the club

TEAM NEWS

Brentford have no new injury concerns, with Ivan Toney available following two games out due to Covid-19.

Six first-team players remain sidelined, although Sergi Canos returns from suspension.

It is not yet known how many Manchester United players will be unavailable following an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

Victor Lindelof will be assessed after experiencing breathing problems against Norwich City.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo scores the winning goal versus Norwich City

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This is their first league meeting since a goalless top-flight draw at Griffin Park in 1947.
  • Manchester United's 2-1 League Cup triumph at Old Trafford in 1975 is the most recent fixture between the clubs.

Brentford

  • Brentford have taken eight points from five Premier League games, following a run of four straight defeats.
  • Two of Brentford's five league victories this season have come via 90th-minute winners, including against Watford last time out. Wigan Athletic, with three in 2005-06, are the only Premier League side to have recorded more last-minute winners in their maiden campaign.
  • Brentford are unbeaten in their past 11 league games played on a Tuesday, since a 2-1 loss at Luton in February 2020.
  • The Bees are the first side to have had 10 different players score their opening 10 Premier League goals at home.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in their past six matches in all competitions (W2, D4).
  • Ralf Rangnick could become the first Manchester United manager to keep clean sheets in his opening three league games.
  • The Red Devils are undefeated in their last 12 Premier League away fixtures against London sides - their longest run without defeat in the capital for eight years.
  • United have won a league-high 34 Premier League games played on a Tuesday.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo is the third player to score for three different United managers in a season. James Hanson and Joe Spence both did so in 1926-27.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 14th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1612223392438
2Liverpool16114145123337
3Chelsea16113238112736
4West Ham168442819928
5Man Utd168352624227
6Arsenal168262122-126
7Tottenham148151617-125
8Leicester166462727022
9Wolves166371214-221
10Brentford165562122-120
11Brighton154831416-220
12Crystal Palace164752222019
13Aston Villa166192125-419
14Everton165382028-818
15Leeds163761725-816
16Southampton163761424-1016
17Watford1641112131-1013
18Burnley151861421-711
19Newcastle161781734-1710
20Norwich162410832-2410
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

