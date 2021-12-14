Match ends, Hibernian 1, Dundee 0.
Paul McMullan's startling own goal gave managerless Hibernian a much-needed Scottish Premiership win over Dundee ahead of their League Cup final showdown with Celtic.
The winger sent a diving header high into his own net to earn the hosts just a second win in 11 league games.
But it came at a cost with striker Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Chris Cadden both going off injured.
Dundee had Ryan Sweeney dismissed late on in their third straight loss.
Their relegation plight deepens, with the 10th-place Dens Park side two points above the bottom two, having played two matches more than both Ross County and St Johnstone.
Hibs, having ended their four-game winless run with a first home success since September, are now within a point of Aberdeen in sixth.
While not wholly convincing, the Easter Road side, with David Gray in interim charge for a second game, got the win they needed to help rebuild confidence amid a confidence-sapping run.
Gray restored captain Paul Hanlon and full-back Paul McGinn to the defence after the pair's suspensions, and his side showed plenty of attacking intent while lacking conviction in the final third.
The decisive moment was cruel on McMullan, although a better own goal you will struggle to see. Paul McGowan's poor touch on the edge of the Hibs box set Martin Boyle tearing the length of the pitch down the right, with three players in pursuit.
Boyle's cross was designed for the unmarked Josh Campbell at the back post, and McMullan flung himself at the ball then could only watch in despair it arced into the top corner.
Liam Fontaine prevented Nisbet adding a swift second, getting back to block the goal-bound shot after the striker rounded goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.
Nisbet's second-half replacement, Jamie Murphy, ought to have doubled the lead from Boyle's cross but took a touch too many, allowing Legzdins to save.
Dundee's defending has been their Achilles heel this season - no Premiership side has conceded more goals - but they struggled to test a vulnerable Hibs side here.
McGowan had an early volley batted away by Matt Macey, and Danny Mullen wasted a glorious chance to equalise, blazing over from six yards after Jake Doyle-Hayes sliced the ball into his path.
There was no late rally from the visitors, and they had Sweeney dismissed in the dying embers when dissent earned the defender a second yellow.
Man of the match - Joe Newell
What did we learn?
Gray will likely stand aside before the final - Shaun Maloney is reportedly closing in on the job - but can bow out with his head held high.
The former skipper showed tactical flexibility to switch from a three to a back four to help solidify his side in the second half as Dundee pressed. The reward was three points and a first clean sheet since September - an 11-game stretch - as Hibs stopped the rot for their trip to Hampden.
Boyle was again Hibs' main danger, providing the breakaway and cross for the only goal, and supporters will be anxiously hoping Cadden and Nisbet can recover in time for Sunday.
Dundee, lacking the leadership of injured skipper Charlie Adam here, have quickly lurched back into real trouble at the bottom.
After a run of three wins in four, it's now three successive defeats and the visitors' luck was summed up by the bizarre own goal. Mullen has become a talisman for the newly-promoted Dens men, but his glaring miss was just as costly at the other end.
What did they say?
Interim Hibernian boss David Gray: "I'm delighted. I thought in the first half we were outstanding. We reacted well to the disappointment of the weekend and to a man they gave me absolutely everything.
"I thought it [the own goal] was a good finish, to be honest! No, listen, Boyle was on fire and he kept putting in those balls and asking people to defend."
What's next?
Hibs aim to lift the League Cup for the first time since 2007 when they face Celtic in Sunday's final (15:00 GMT), while Dundee are in Premiership action 24 hours later at home to Hearts.
Player of the match
NewellJoe Newell
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number9Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number18Player nameMurphyAverage rating
6.29
Dundee
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number4Player nameFontaineAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number29Player nameGriffithsAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number35Player nameCummingsAverage rating
3.96
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Macey
- 6McGinn
- 5Porteous
- 4Hanlon
- 27CaddenSubstituted forDoidgeat 21'minutes
- 22Doyle-HayesSubstituted forGogicat 80'minutes
- 11Newell
- 16Stevenson
- 32Campbell
- 10Boyle
- 15NisbetSubstituted forMurphyat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 9Doidge
- 13Gogic
- 18Murphy
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 25Scott
Dundee
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Legzdins
- 2Kerr
- 4Fontaine
- 5SweeneyBooked at 90mins
- 3Marshall
- 24AndersonBooked at 65minsSubstituted forGriffithsat 79'minutes
- 6McGhee
- 18McMullanSubstituted forCummingsat 78'minutes
- 10McGowan
- 17McCowan
- 9Mullen
Substitutes
- 7Jakubiak
- 16Elliott
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
- 29Griffiths
- 35Cummings
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 13,516
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
