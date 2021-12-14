Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1DundeeDundee0

Hibernian 1-0 Dundee: McMullan own goal gives hosts win

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Paul McMullan's header into his own net consigned struggling Dundee to a third consecutive loss
Paul McMullan's header into his own net consigned struggling Dundee to a third consecutive loss

Paul McMullan's startling own goal gave managerless Hibernian a much-needed Scottish Premiership win over Dundee ahead of their League Cup final showdown with Celtic.

The winger sent a diving header high into his own net to earn the hosts just a second win in 11 league games.

But it came at a cost with striker Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Chris Cadden both going off injured.

Dundee had Ryan Sweeney dismissed late on in their third straight loss.

Their relegation plight deepens, with the 10th-place Dens Park side two points above the bottom two, having played two matches more than both Ross County and St Johnstone.

Hibs, having ended their four-game winless run with a first home success since September, are now within a point of Aberdeen in sixth.

While not wholly convincing, the Easter Road side, with David Gray in interim charge for a second game, got the win they needed to help rebuild confidence amid a confidence-sapping run.

Gray restored captain Paul Hanlon and full-back Paul McGinn to the defence after the pair's suspensions, and his side showed plenty of attacking intent while lacking conviction in the final third.

The decisive moment was cruel on McMullan, although a better own goal you will struggle to see. Paul McGowan's poor touch on the edge of the Hibs box set Martin Boyle tearing the length of the pitch down the right, with three players in pursuit.

Boyle's cross was designed for the unmarked Josh Campbell at the back post, and McMullan flung himself at the ball then could only watch in despair it arced into the top corner.

Liam Fontaine prevented Nisbet adding a swift second, getting back to block the goal-bound shot after the striker rounded goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

Nisbet's second-half replacement, Jamie Murphy, ought to have doubled the lead from Boyle's cross but took a touch too many, allowing Legzdins to save.

Dundee's defending has been their Achilles heel this season - no Premiership side has conceded more goals - but they struggled to test a vulnerable Hibs side here.

McGowan had an early volley batted away by Matt Macey, and Danny Mullen wasted a glorious chance to equalise, blazing over from six yards after Jake Doyle-Hayes sliced the ball into his path.

There was no late rally from the visitors, and they had Sweeney dismissed in the dying embers when dissent earned the defender a second yellow.

Man of the match - Joe Newell

The midfielder's composure and industry provided the platform for a crucial victory
The midfielder's composure and industry provided the platform for a crucial victory

What did we learn?

Gray will likely stand aside before the final - Shaun Maloney is reportedly closing in on the jobexternal-link - but can bow out with his head held high.

The former skipper showed tactical flexibility to switch from a three to a back four to help solidify his side in the second half as Dundee pressed. The reward was three points and a first clean sheet since September - an 11-game stretch - as Hibs stopped the rot for their trip to Hampden.

Boyle was again Hibs' main danger, providing the breakaway and cross for the only goal, and supporters will be anxiously hoping Cadden and Nisbet can recover in time for Sunday.

Dundee, lacking the leadership of injured skipper Charlie Adam here, have quickly lurched back into real trouble at the bottom.

After a run of three wins in four, it's now three successive defeats and the visitors' luck was summed up by the bizarre own goal. Mullen has become a talisman for the newly-promoted Dens men, but his glaring miss was just as costly at the other end.

What did they say?

Interim Hibernian boss David Gray: "I'm delighted. I thought in the first half we were outstanding. We reacted well to the disappointment of the weekend and to a man they gave me absolutely everything.

"I thought it [the own goal] was a good finish, to be honest! No, listen, Boyle was on fire and he kept putting in those balls and asking people to defend."

What's next?

Hibs aim to lift the League Cup for the first time since 2007 when they face Celtic in Sunday's final (15:00 GMT), while Dundee are in Premiership action 24 hours later at home to Hearts.

Player of the match

NewellJoe Newell

with an average of 7.63

Hibernian

  1. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    7.63

  2. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    7.45

  3. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    7.35

  4. Squad number9Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    7.19

  5. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    7.07

  6. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    7.02

  7. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    6.99

  8. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    6.79

  9. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.68

  10. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.64

  11. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    6.49

  12. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    6.45

  13. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    6.40

  14. Squad number18Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    6.29

Dundee

  1. Squad number24Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.42

  2. Squad number1Player nameLegzdins
    Average rating

    6.42

  3. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    6.28

  4. Squad number6Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    6.13

  5. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    6.13

  6. Squad number4Player nameFontaine
    Average rating

    6.04

  7. Squad number5Player nameSweeney
    Average rating

    5.96

  8. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    5.78

  9. Squad number3Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    5.63

  10. Squad number9Player nameMullen
    Average rating

    5.08

  11. Squad number10Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    5.04

  12. Squad number29Player nameGriffiths
    Average rating

    4.00

  13. Squad number35Player nameCummings
    Average rating

    3.96

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 27CaddenSubstituted forDoidgeat 21'minutes
  • 22Doyle-HayesSubstituted forGogicat 80'minutes
  • 11Newell
  • 16Stevenson
  • 32Campbell
  • 10Boyle
  • 15NisbetSubstituted forMurphyat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 9Doidge
  • 13Gogic
  • 18Murphy
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 25Scott

Dundee

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 4Fontaine
  • 5SweeneyBooked at 90mins
  • 3Marshall
  • 24AndersonBooked at 65minsSubstituted forGriffithsat 79'minutes
  • 6McGhee
  • 18McMullanSubstituted forCummingsat 78'minutes
  • 10McGowan
  • 17McCowan
  • 9Mullen

Substitutes

  • 7Jakubiak
  • 16Elliott
  • 20Panter
  • 21Lawlor
  • 29Griffiths
  • 35Cummings
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
13,516

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 1, Dundee 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Dundee 0.

  3. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Ryan Sweeney (Dundee).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).

  5. Post update

    Luke McCowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Jamie Murphy tries a through ball, but Christian Doidge is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

  9. Post update

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Marshall (Dundee).

  11. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Lewis Stevenson tries a through ball, but Josh Campbell is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Liam Fontaine (Dundee).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Alexandros Gogic replaces Jake Doyle-Hayes.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Leigh Griffiths replaces Max Anderson because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Liam Fontaine (Dundee).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Jason Cummings replaces Paul McMullan.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 14th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers17133138142442
2Celtic17122337102738
3Hearts188642617930
4Dundee Utd187471519-425
5Motherwell187472126-525
6Aberdeen187382322124
7Hibernian186572021-123
8Livingston185491423-919
9St Mirren183961829-1118
10Dundee1844101734-1716
11Ross County163582229-714
12St Johnstone16358916-714
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport