Premier League-based Scots made their mark on the country's World Cup qualifiers

A "new batch of Scottish players" are making their mark in England, says West Ham manager David Moyes.

Having ended their 23-year wait to appear at a major men's finals at Euro 2020, Scotland have reached the play-offs for next year's World Cup.

And Moyes says his Scottish compatriots are an attractive option for English clubs post-Brexit.

"Scottish players have become a bit more in fashion again," Moyes told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"They've got to be good enough to get a move and good enough to play. There's a new batch of Scottish players who are beginning to put their mark on it down here. We need that.

"There's more people now looking at the Scottish game, probably because of the Brexit situation as well and how difficult it's going to be to get players in from Europe now."

Southampton's Che Adams and Aston Villa's John McGinn were regular scorers for Scotland in their recent qualifying campaign while national captain Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney are first-choice left-backs for Liverpool and Arsenal, respectively.

"It's great to see," said Moyes, whose side are fourth in the Premier League."We've got four or five who are doing really well down here at the moment. Over years gone by we had hosts of Scottish players who were really good in England."