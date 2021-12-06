Last updated on .From the section Preston

Frankie McAvoy picked up 17 points from 24 as interim manager before he was appointed full time in May

Championship side Preston North End have sacked head coach Frankie McAvoy.

The Scot, 54, was appointed in May after a spell as interim boss following Alex Neil's departure in March.

He departs with Preston 18th in the Championship, having lost eight of their 21 games so far.

The club statement read: "Ultimately it is a results business and results to date have not met our expectations. We have therefore decided to make a change at this time."

It continued: "Frankie is an honest, hard-working person who deserves to succeed and he leaves us with our grateful thanks and best wishes for the future."