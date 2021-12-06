Match ends, Boreham Wood 4, St Albans City 0.
Boreham Wood set up an FA Cup third-round meeting with AFC Wimbledon as the National League side beat local rivals St Albans City at Meadow Park.
Josh Rees scored twice, punishing a defensive error after 25 minutes and heading in Kane Smith's cross to double the lead four minutes after half-time.
Gus Mafuta's header put the hosts, who reached the third round for the first time last season, in total control.
Substitute Adrian Clifton then added a fourth with nine minutes remaining.
This was a first FA Cup meeting between the two Hertfordshire clubs, whose grounds are less than eight miles apart.
Scott Boden volleyed wide and Tyrone Marsh also failed to hit the target as Boreham Wood dominated the opening 10 minutes, while at the other end Joy Mukena headed over with the visitors' first opportunity.
Boreham, second in the National League, were gifted the opening goal when Callum Adebiyi's attempted clearance fell kindly to Rees - though it appeared Smith had strayed offside before challenging for the initial cross.
Dave Diedhiou's header struck the crossbar as sixth-tier St Albans pushed for an equaliser before the break. But Rees guided his header into the top corner and Mafuta finished from Jacob Mendy's cross from the left to put the tie beyond the National League South outfit.
Mitchell Weiss had gone close to a response for the visitors, who have never reached the third round, but despite offering a positive response to each setback they could not find a lifeline before Clifton slotted in at close range for his side's fourth.
Having lost 2-0 at home to Millwall in their first-ever third round appearance last campaign, Boreham will now host League One AFC Wimbledon in January as one of four non-league clubs to progress.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ashby-Hammond
- 5Evans
- 6Stephens
- 12Fyfield
- 19SmithSubstituted forCliftonat 79'minutes
- 8MafutaSubstituted forRaymondat 77'minutes
- 4Ricketts
- 7Rees
- 17Mendy
- 10MarshSubstituted forComleyat 88'minutes
- 9BodenSubstituted forRangerat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Raymond
- 14Clifton
- 16Comley
- 18Smith
- 22Ranger
- 23Roach
St Albans City
Formation 4-3-3
- 24Boyce-Clarke
- 12DiedhiouSubstituted forBenderat 66'minutes
- 19Mukena
- 18Adebiyi
- 17LankshearSubstituted forSoleat 78'minutes
- 16WeissSubstituted forAkinolaat 88'minutes
- 4WiltshireBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBrownat 77'minutes
- 15DawsonSubstituted forNobleat 66'minutes
- 20Goddard
- 9Jeffers
- 11Banton
Substitutes
- 1Johnson
- 3Bender
- 5Brown
- 6Clark
- 7Akinola
- 8Sole
- 14Noble
- 21Austin
- 23Meakes
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
- Attendance:
- 4,101
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 4, St Albans City 0.
Romeo Akinola (St Albans City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Rees (Boreham Wood).
Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood).
Substitution
Substitution, St Albans City. Romeo Akinola replaces Mitchell Weiss.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. James Comley replaces Tyrone Marsh.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Nile Ranger replaces Scott Boden.
Attempt blocked. Bayley Brown (St Albans City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Joy Mukena (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adrian Clifton (Boreham Wood).
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 4, St Albans City 0. Adrian Clifton (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Boden following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Adrian Clifton replaces Kane Smith because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, St Albans City. Liam Sole replaces Alex Lankshear.
Substitution
Substitution, St Albans City. Bayley Brown replaces Kyran Wiltshire.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Frankie Raymond replaces Gus Mafuta.
Attempt saved. Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joy Mukena.
Mitchell Weiss (St Albans City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood).