Boreham Wood lost to Championship side Millwall in the FA Cup third round last season

Boreham Wood set up an FA Cup third-round meeting with AFC Wimbledon as the National League side beat local rivals St Albans City at Meadow Park.

Josh Rees scored twice, punishing a defensive error after 25 minutes and heading in Kane Smith's cross to double the lead four minutes after half-time.

Gus Mafuta's header put the hosts, who reached the third round for the first time last season, in total control.

Substitute Adrian Clifton then added a fourth with nine minutes remaining.

This was a first FA Cup meeting between the two Hertfordshire clubs, whose grounds are less than eight miles apart.

Scott Boden volleyed wide and Tyrone Marsh also failed to hit the target as Boreham Wood dominated the opening 10 minutes, while at the other end Joy Mukena headed over with the visitors' first opportunity.

Boreham, second in the National League, were gifted the opening goal when Callum Adebiyi's attempted clearance fell kindly to Rees - though it appeared Smith had strayed offside before challenging for the initial cross.

Dave Diedhiou's header struck the crossbar as sixth-tier St Albans pushed for an equaliser before the break. But Rees guided his header into the top corner and Mafuta finished from Jacob Mendy's cross from the left to put the tie beyond the National League South outfit.

Mitchell Weiss had gone close to a response for the visitors, who have never reached the third round, but despite offering a positive response to each setback they could not find a lifeline before Clifton slotted in at close range for his side's fourth.

Having lost 2-0 at home to Millwall in their first-ever third round appearance last campaign, Boreham will now host League One AFC Wimbledon in January as one of four non-league clubs to progress.