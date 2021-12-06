The FA Cup
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood1St Albans CitySt Albans City0

Boreham Wood v St Albans City

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ashby-Hammond
  • 5Evans
  • 6Stephens
  • 12Fyfield
  • 19Smith
  • 8Mafuta
  • 4Ricketts
  • 7Rees
  • 17Mendy
  • 10Marsh
  • 9Boden

Substitutes

  • 11Raymond
  • 14Clifton
  • 16Comley
  • 18Smith
  • 22Ranger
  • 23Roach

St Albans City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 24Boyce-Clarke
  • 12Diedhiou
  • 19Mukena
  • 18Adebiyi
  • 17Lankshear
  • 16Weiss
  • 4Wiltshire
  • 15Dawson
  • 20Goddard
  • 9Jeffers
  • 11Banton

Substitutes

  • 1Johnson
  • 3Bender
  • 5Brown
  • 6Clark
  • 7Akinola
  • 8Sole
  • 14Noble
  • 21Austin
  • 23Meakes
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamBoreham WoodAway TeamSt Albans City
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Boreham Wood. Jacob Mendy tries a through ball, but Scott Boden is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by David Stephens (Boreham Wood).

  5. Post update

    Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Boreham Wood 1, St Albans City 0. Josh Rees (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Rees (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jacob Mendy.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jacob Mendy (Boreham Wood) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrone Marsh.

  10. Post update

    David Stephens (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Boreham Wood. Jamal Fyfield tries a through ball, but Scott Boden is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Scott Boden (Boreham Wood).

  14. Post update

    Alex Lankshear (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joy Mukena (St Albans City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by John Goddard following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mark Ricketts (Boreham Wood).

  19. Post update

    Huw Dawson (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood).

