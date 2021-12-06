Boreham Wood v St Albans City

Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ashby-Hammond
- 5Evans
- 6Stephens
- 12Fyfield
- 19Smith
- 8Mafuta
- 4Ricketts
- 7Rees
- 17Mendy
- 10Marsh
- 9Boden
Substitutes
- 11Raymond
- 14Clifton
- 16Comley
- 18Smith
- 22Ranger
- 23Roach
St Albans City
Formation 4-3-3
- 24Boyce-Clarke
- 12Diedhiou
- 19Mukena
- 18Adebiyi
- 17Lankshear
- 16Weiss
- 4Wiltshire
- 15Dawson
- 20Goddard
- 9Jeffers
- 11Banton
Substitutes
- 1Johnson
- 3Bender
- 5Brown
- 6Clark
- 7Akinola
- 8Sole
- 14Noble
- 21Austin
- 23Meakes
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City).
Offside, Boreham Wood. Jacob Mendy tries a through ball, but Scott Boden is caught offside.
Foul by David Stephens (Boreham Wood).
Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, St Albans City 0. Josh Rees (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Josh Rees (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jacob Mendy.
Attempt saved. Jacob Mendy (Boreham Wood) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrone Marsh.
David Stephens (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City).
Offside, Boreham Wood. Jamal Fyfield tries a through ball, but Scott Boden is caught offside.
Foul by Scott Boden (Boreham Wood).
Alex Lankshear (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City).
Attempt missed. Joy Mukena (St Albans City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by John Goddard following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mark Ricketts (Boreham Wood).
Huw Dawson (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood).