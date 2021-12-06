Last updated on .From the section Scottish

American Christian Ramirez joined Aberdeen from Houston Dynamo in June

Scottish clubs can continue to rely on a government committee to arrange visas for overseas players after a decision to discontinue the panel was reversed.

The 'exemptions panel' allows clubs to gain 'governing body endorsement' for players who do not meet set criteria.

The Scottish FA and SPFL say they have been in discussions with Westminster "for several years".

"Historically, SPFL clubs have been hugely reliant on the exceptions panel," the governing bodies added.

And SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster commented: "Given the significant number of overseas players who enhance our league, and Scotland's relatively small size in comparison to other nations, it was absolutely imperative that we were able to convince the UK government to maintain the exemptions panel.

"Failure to do so would have dramatically compromised the competitiveness of Scottish clubs, particularly when playing in European competitions.

"It is no exaggeration to say that this was one of the most pivotal issues for our clubs. The alternative did not bear thinking about - and would have severely restricted the number of marquee players coming into our game, with disastrous financial consequences."