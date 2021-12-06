Willy Caballero: Southampton sign former Man City and Chelsea keeper on short-term deal
Last updated on .From the section Southampton
Former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has joined Southampton on a short-term deal.
Southampton have a goalkeeper crisis with both senior keepers Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy picking up injuries in the past week.
The 40-year-old Argentine has been without a club since leaving Chelsea in the summer and has been training with AFC Wimbledon.
He joins Southampton, who visit Arsenal on Saturday, until 5 January.
- Our coverage of Southampton is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Saints - go straight to all the best content