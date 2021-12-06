Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Caballero joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Premier League rivals Manchester City in 2017

Former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has joined Southampton on a short-term deal.

Southampton have a goalkeeper crisis with both senior keepers Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy picking up injuries in the past week.

The 40-year-old Argentine has been without a club since leaving Chelsea in the summer and has been training with AFC Wimbledon.

He joins Southampton, who visit Arsenal on Saturday, until 5 January.