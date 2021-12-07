Ask anyone outside of Scotland who the Premiership's top striker is, and you'd forgive them for not immediately leaping to Fir Park to find their answer.

Yet, at Motherwell a quite remarkable renaissance is stirring with Tony Watt.

Not only has he banged in the most goals in the league so far, some incredible strikes have propelled him to the summit of various charts, with many now throwing his name into the ring for a Scotland call up.

So with a World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine looming in March, is Watt deserving of a chance to help the nation reach Qatar?

The stats behind Watt's surge

Lies, damned lies and statistics is a phrase trotted out often to play down metrics that are becoming an intrinsic part of the modern game, but the figures behind Watt's surge are proving difficult to dismiss.

He is sitting on 10 goals this term, nine in the Scottish Premiership. That latter figure is more than Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez and Celtic's heralded Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi (both on eight).

The former Celtic forward is seventh in the shooting stakes - 24 off leader David Turnbull - but he tops the charts of the more important table of shots on target with 21, four above Kyogo and Eamonn Brophy.

But perhaps the key statistic comes in the form of how many points Motherwell have won as a result of Watt's striking interventions. So far, that tally is 11 of their 25 points accrued. That's three more than Kemar Roofe has earned Rangers, and five more than Celtic's Jota and Kyogo, Hearts' Liam Boyce and Martin Boyle of Hibs.

Put simply, without those points, Motherwell would be switching fifth place for 10th.

From Barca kid to super Steelman

So, how has the 27-year-old managed it? Well, hard work and rediscovering his love for the game.

"I maybe lost my love for a while and didn't enjoy it," he said after scoring for Motherwell in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Hibs. "But the last two years I'm back into in and back to being obsessed."

Famously known as the fresh-faced teenager who scored the winner for Celtic against Barcelona back in 2012, it took a further nine clubs at home and abroad before he found his feet in Lanarkshire.

A local lad, his scoring tallies elsewhere pale in comparison to this term. Season 2013-14 was his previous best, a total of nine goals across the campaign for Celtic and then Lierse.

That record has already toppled. Watt's commitment to his craft has increased since arriving at Fir Park, and his improved stamina is paying off.

In Saturday's draw, his work rate for the team was exemplary, something which as been a cornerstone to his success all season.

Tony Watt's heatmap against Hibs illustrates his work ethic for Motherwell this season

Not only is Watt working hard for his team and scoring goals, it's fair to say they aren't tap ins...

While some of his strikes can be put down to his guile and predatory instinct, several can be filed in the screamer category, none more so than his rocket to down Dundee United earlier this month.

"He's worked really in the last few weeks," said Motherwell manager Graham Alexander. "His play for the team has been excellent.

"There's a focus. We spoke about what strikers are about. We don't want to overlook the playing for the team and the work ethic because that comes first, but ultimately he's in there to score goals.

"It starts with his training and he's getting the rewards for it."

Do Scotland need another striker?

Ah, to have this problem is quite a nice change...

For so long the curse of the Scottish national team was a lack of options in attack. However, the likes of Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes have been pivotal in Scotland's crusade to a World Cup play-off place.

Dykes has six for the season in Queens Park Rangers colours, Adams has four for Southampton. A higher level, yes, but it is hard to deny that Watt, who won his only cap back in 2016 against the Czech Republic, is deserving of consideration.

Hibs' Kevin Nisbet has been in recent squads but has just six goals this term - and only two in his last 10, Jacob Brown received a maiden call-up last month with five goals for Stoke, while Ryan Christie has yet to score since moving to Bournemouth.

We still have over three months to go before Scotland welcome Ukraine to Hampden. So much can change between now and then. However, if Watt's form continues, can Steve Clarke leave him out?

'He's knocking on the door' - analysis

Former Scotland winger Neil McCann on Sportscene

I just wonder about the timing for this guy. He is hitting real hot form. He's scoring goals.

He's in a real great place, and hopefully he can just keep it up so it will give Steve Clarke the chance to pick him.

Former Scotland striker Chris Iwelumo

He's a team player. He works very hard without the ball. But if he brings this quality, the goals, he's knocking on the door.

I think he should be in the international squad.