National League leaders Chesterfield will visit last season's runners-up Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup.

Elsewhere Liverpool will entertain League One Shrewsbury and Manchester City will visit Swindon Town.

Aston Villa have been drawn at Manchester United, West Ham will host Leeds and holders Leicester welcome Watford in all-Premier League ties.

The third round will be played between 7 and 10 January 2022.

Chesterfield were one of five non-league sides to be in the hat for the draw and will face last season's runners-up at Stamford Bridge after beating League Two Salford City in the second round.

Draw in full

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal