FA Cup third-round draw: Chelsea host Chesterfield, Man Utd v Aston Villa, West Ham v Leeds
National League leaders Chesterfield will visit last season's runners-up Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup.
Elsewhere Liverpool will entertain League One Shrewsbury and Manchester City will visit Swindon Town.
Aston Villa have been drawn at Manchester United, West Ham will host Leeds and holders Leicester welcome Watford in all-Premier League ties.
The third round will be played between 7 and 10 January 2022.
Chesterfield were one of five non-league sides to be in the hat for the draw and will face last season's runners-up at Stamford Bridge after beating League Two Salford City in the second round.
Draw in full
Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town v Bournemouth
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Swansea City v Southampton
Chelsea v Chesterfield
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff v Preston North End
Coventry City v Derby County
Burnley v Huddersfield
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United v Blackpool
Hull City v Everton
Bristol City v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Brentford
Swindon Town v Manchester City
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town v Harrogate Town
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
