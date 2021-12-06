Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Abraham Odoh has scored one goal in 25 appearances for Rochdale in all competitions this season

Rochdale midfielder Abraham Odoh has signed a new deal to remain with the League Two club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old joined Dale in February and has made 27 appearances, including 25 so far during the current campaign.

"I want to thank the manager for giving me this opportunity and I'm looking forward to progressing," Odoh said.

"I like the football we play and I like the atmosphere around the club and how we're all together."

Odoh's new deal also includes an option of an extra year in the club's favour.