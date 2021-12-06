Last updated on .From the section Football

Divock Origi reinforced his cult status, Emma Hayes made some catty comments after Chelsea's Women's FA Cup final win and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not been entirely complimentary about Manchester United.

All of that, and more, is in this week's edition of Top Football Tweets.

1. Her-storic day

One hundred years to the day since women's football was banned by the FA, more than 40,000 fans turned up at Wembley to watch the postponed Women's FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday.

Chelsea walked away emphatic winners. Hayes' team can now add the FA Cup to the Women's Super League and League Cup they won last season, completing a domestic treble.

Defender Millie Bright almost lost her head in the celebrations.

2. Claws out

The rivalry between Chelsea manager Hayes and Arsenal's Jonas Eidevall is real. Fans may recall the Swedish manager falling to his knees to celebrate the Gunners beating Chelsea on the opening day of the season.

Hayes was the cat who got the cream on Sunday.

Some context:

3. The Anfield Whigfield

Origi only scores massive goals. After a frustrating match for Liverpool at Molineux on Saturday, the big man stepped up to bag a sensational winner in the 94th minute and send Liverpool to the top of the Premier League (for a few hours at least). Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called him a "legend".

Meanwhile, homegrown Liverpool midfielder Missy Bo Kearns was on top of a different kind of table.

4. Manuel Lanzini v Reece James: a short story

West Ham took another big scalp at the London Stadium when they beat Chelsea 3-2 on Saturday.

James looked to offer some supportive words to Lanzini as he stepped up for a penalty in the first half - and the Argentine was clearly keen to return the compliment upon scoring…

5. Funny ol' game

At some point during our lives as football fans, we all inevitably become hypocrites. It's usually best not to put this kind of thing under the microscope.

In case you didn't know, Aston Villa beat Leicester on Sunday. Villa are currently being managed by Steven Gerrard, whose slip against Chelsea was instrumental in Liverpool missing out on the Premier League title in 2013-14. Leicester are managed by Brendan Rodgers, who was in charge of Liverpool at the time.

6. Spider Son

Son Heung-min is loving life under Antonio Conte at Tottenham and put in another super hero's performance on Sunday, grabbing a goal and assist as Spurs beat Norwich City 3-0.

7. Presented without comment

It wouldn't be right for us to speculate as to why Iago Aspas took the decision to take his shirt off having been injured celebrating an opening goal for Celta Vigo against Valencia on Sunday.

8. Throwing the book at them

Ibrahimovic has got a new autobiography out and, as you might expect, he used the platform to absolutely rinse one of his former employers.

9. Big Dunc is a nice guy really

Most of us would probably be terrified to get a knock on the door from Everton legend and renowned hard man Duncan Ferguson, but this Toffee was delighted.

10. Coming back to bite

Chesterfield beat Salford City 2-0 in the FA Cup second round on Sunday and forward Liam Mandeville used the opportunity to put the boot in on Paul Scholes over that video of the Salford City co-owner biting his daughter's toe nails.

11. Hibs turn to stand-up

And finally, it must be silly season because the Hibernian official account is being taken over by dad jokes. Or perhaps that should be 'mother' jokes…