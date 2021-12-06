Last updated on .From the section Football

Marvin Morgan scored 15 league goals for Shrewsbury between 2011 and 2013

Former footballer Marvin Morgan has died, aged 38, several of his previous clubs have reported.

The ex-Aldershot, Shrewsbury Town and Plymouth Argyle striker made more than 200 career appearances in the Football League, also spending time on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge and Hartlepool.

He also started his own clothing wear business Fresh Ego Kid, while he was with Shropshire club Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury say he kept in regular touch with chairman Roland Wycherley.

In a statement on their website, Shrewsbury said: "While [here], Marvin established his brand Fresh Ego Kid, initiating a long-standing and positive association with the club. Most recently, Marvin and Fresh Ego FC ventured to Shrewsbury to take part in a number of Shrewsbury Town in the Community initiatives as a way to give back to the Shropshire community.

"Making a difference, Marvin's work in the face of racism and discrimination with Fresh Ego FC will live long and will continue to make a positive difference.

"Marvin and our chairman Roland Wycherley MBE formed a close friendship during his time with the club and that friendship continued throughout Marvin's life and business interests.

"With regular visits to Shropshire, Marvin would often revisit his old club to spend time and reminisce over past days with the chairman."

A number of high profile footballers have posted tributes to Morgan online - Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku said: "RIP my brother you will be missed."

Manchester-born Morgan began his career in non-league, first with Wealdstone, then Yeading and Woking, before moving into league football at Aldershot.

After three years with the Shots, he moved on to Shrewsbury when Graham Turner signed him in 2011, helping the club win promotion to League One.

After two campaigns at Oteley Road and then two more seasons at Plymouth, he moved back into non-league, with Havant & Waterlooville, a loan spell back at his first club Wealdstone, Bath City and most recently Hornchurch.

Marvin Morgan's most recent club was non-league Hornchurch

Analysis

James Bond, Radio Shropshire sports editor

Marvin Morgan was a popular striker at Shrewsbury Town. The fans loved his on-field style, and his off-field panache.

He joined the club in the summer of 2011, and in his first season scored 11 goals as Shrewsbury won promotion from League Two under Graham Turner.

As a sideline while at the club, he developed a fashion brand, which became his core business after he retired from playing.