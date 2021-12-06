Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Cappielow Park, home of Greenock Morton

Morton have opened an investigation into alleged racist abuse of one of their players from home fans at Cappielow Park.

The Greenock club say two people were ejected from the stadium during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Ayr United.

They are appealing for more information on the incident as they bid to identify those involved.

"As a club, we condemn all forms of racism and any racist behaviour will not be tolerated," say Morton.

"The club is aware of an alleged incident of racial abuse being shouted from the home support at one of our players. We are aware that a male and female were ejected from the stadium during the game."

Meanwhile, Ayr United have condemned the "unacceptable behaviour" of those letting off smoke bombs at Cappielow.

"Setting off smoke devices may seem like it's 'harmless fun' and 'adding to the day', however, this is far from the case and in actual fact affects the health of players and other supporters," read a statement from Somerset Park.

Morton manager Gus MacPherson was sacked following the match, with Morton level on points with Queen of the South and Dunfermline Athletic at the bottom of the Championship.