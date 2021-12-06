Last updated on .From the section Football

Tommy Wright was caretaker manager of Swindon Town for the final four games of last season

Ex-Barnsley and Swindon coach Tommy Wright and football agent Dax Price have received bans from the Football Association after convictions for bribery offences.

The pair were given suspended prison sentences in January 2020.

Wright, 55, has been banned from all football and football-related activity, aside from coaching, for six years.

Price, 50, was banned from all activity in the game for nine years by an FA independent regulatory commission.

Price was also ordered to pay £1,000 in costs by the commission, external-link with both bans slightly backdated, having come into effect on 16 November 2021.

Wright ended last season in caretaker charge at Swindon, managing the final four games of the season as the Robins were relegated from League One.

While he remains allowed to coach, Wright "cannot engage in any activity involving intermediaries, business related to transfers or associated decisions or advise any party on such matters".

Additionally, "he is to have no role in any business relating to a player's joining or leaving a club or their contracts, in the running of any club or its financial dealings".

The case was brought to trial after an undercover investigation by the Daily Telegraph in September 2016.

During the trial, the court heard Wright was handed an envelope with £5,000 in cash by the newspaper's undercover reporter Claire Newell to leak commercial information about club players while he was assistant head coach at Barnsley.

The trial heard some of the players were encouraged to sign up with Price and another agent Giuseppe Pagliara, who both broke football rules by acting as "third-party" owners of players in a bid to profit when they were sold on to other clubs.

Wright was convicted of two charges of accepting a bribe in contravention of the Bribery Act 2000 on 16 December 2019 at Southwark Crown Court, while Price was found guilty of two charges of offering or promising a bribe at the same trial.