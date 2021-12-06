Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

A peak audience of 1.3m watched Chelsea beat Arsenal in Sunday's delayed 2020-21 FA Cup final on BBC One.

There were a further 160,000 live-stream requests for the match, which Chelsea won 3-0.

The dominant victory in front of 40,942 fans at Wembley on the 50th anniversary of the competition completed the Blues' first domestic treble.

Emma Hayes' side also won the Women's Super League title and League Cup last season.

The record audience for a women's club match on British television remains Manchester City's 2019 FA Cup final win against West Ham, which was watched by 2.2m on BBC One.