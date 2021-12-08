Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea turn their attention to the Champions League three days after winning the FA Cup

Three days after their FA Cup win Chelsea are back in action in the Women's Champions League, with beaten finalists Arsenal playing in Europe on Thursday.

Both sides could secure their quarter-final spots in the penultimate round of the group stage, with Barcelona and Paris St-Germain already through to the last eight.

If Wolfsburg lose to Servette in the 17:45 GMT kick-off on Wednesday, Chelsea will be through regardless of their result against Juventus in their game, which starts at 20:00.

Currently top of their group, the Blues can guarantee their place in the quarter-finals with victory.

Arsenal play defending champions Barcelona at 19:00 on Thursday and can advance if they avoid defeat or if Hoffenheim do not win against HB Koge in the 17:45 game.

Here is the full rundown of who needs what in each group to reach the last eight.

Who is through to the knockout stage?

Qualified for quarter-finals: Barcelona and Paris St-Germain

Could qualify in the fifth round of the group stage: Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Lyon and Real Madrid

Out: HB Koge and Servette

What does each side need to qualify?

Group A

Fixtures on Wednesday, 8 December: Servette v Wolfsburg (17:45 GMT) and Chelsea v Juventus (20:00 GMT).

Last year's runners-up Chelsea will qualify top of their group if they win or if they draw against Juventus and Wolfsburg do not win against Servette. In the unlikely event Wolfsburg do not claim victory against Servette, Chelsea will be through regardless of their own result.

Juventus advance if they win and Wolfsburg do not - an event that would see the German side out of the competition.

Wolfsburg will also be out if they lose and Juve avoid defeat, while Servette are already unable to reach the quarter-finals.

Group B

Fixtures on Wednesday, 8 December: WFC Kharkiv v Paris St-Germain (17:45 GMT) and Breidablik v Real Madrid (20:00 GMT).

Paris St-Germain have already qualified as group winners, while Real Madrid will go through if they beat Breidablik and Kharkiv do not win against PSG.

If Madrid win, Kharkiv must also claim victory to keep their quarter-finals hopes alive.

But Breidablik will hope Kharkiv do not win - the Icelandic side need that result and a victory by at least five goals to stay in contention.

Group C

Fixtures on Thursday, 9 December: HB Koge v Hoffenheim (17:45 GMT) and Arsenal v Barcelona (19:00 GMT, with commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra).

Arsenal must avoid defeat against Barcelona or hope Hoffenheim do not beat HB Koge to go through.

Barcelona have already secured their quarter-final spot, while Hoffenheim will stay in contention if they win and Arsenal lose. HB Koge are already out.

Group D

Fixtures on Thursday, 9 December: Hacken v Bayern Munich (17:45 GMT) and Benfica v Lyon (20:00 GMT).

Lyon will advance if they avoid defeat by Benfica and the seven-time Women's Champions League winners will qualify top of their group if they win and Bayern Munich do not.

Bayern can reach the quarter-finals if they win and Benfica do not or if they draw and Benfica lose. Both those results would see the Portuguese side out of the competition.

Hacken must win to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.