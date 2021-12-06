Celtic winger Jota is a doubt for both the Premier Sports Final against Hibs and next month's Old Firm derby, with manager Ange Postecoglou saying the on-loan Benfica player will be absent "for a few weeks" with a hamstring injury. (Scotsman) external-link

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has admitted he left Rangers with a heavy heart - but says regardless of the timing, he had to do what was best for him. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former chairman Dave King claims he had a "moral obligation" to vote against Graeme Park's re-election as a director and is critical of the "shameful and disloyal" treatment of Club 1872 as he accuses the Rangers board of marginalising the fan group. (Daily Record) external-link

Ange Postecoglou refuses to dismiss reports linking Celtic to three J-League stars and insists he would be "silly" not to use his inside knowledge of Japanese football in the transfer window. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Livingston manager David Martindale hits out at at "arrogant" assistant referee Frank Connor and claimed the linesman's mistake could cost him his job after Bruce Anderson was stopped going through one-on-one with goalkeeper Craig Gordon by an offside flag in the dying moments of the 1-0 defeat to Hearts that leaves his side second bottom of the table. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United boss Tam Courts says reports linking midfielder Jeandro Fuchs with Rangers and Celtic are "natural". (Courier) external-link

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo reckons the team are adapting well to new manager Giovanni van Bronckhort and creating "mayhem" for opposition defences. (Herald) external-link

Christian Ramirez warns the Aberdeen attack aims to wreak havoc in the Premiership after netting a brace in an emphatic 4-1 defeat of St Mirren at Pittodrie. (Press & Journal) external-link

"I think performances have been good, it's just the wee things that aren't falling our way," says Hibs' Chris Cadden after Saturday's 1-1 draw with former club Motherwell leaves the Easter Road club with four points out of a possible 24. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link