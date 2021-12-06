Rafael Benitez: Everton manager to be given 'full support' by club after Marcel Brands departure

Rafa Benitez and Marcel Brands
In his leaving statement, Brands pointed to differences with the board

Everton say they will continue to give manager Rafael Benitez their "full support" following the departure of director of football Marcel Brands.

Brands' exit from Goodison Park was confirmed late on Sunday.

The 59-year-old Dutchman joined from PSV Eindhoven in 2018 but owner Farhad Moshiri has moved to try to tackle the crisis surrounding the club.

Brands has been criticised for his part in Everton's transfer policy which has seen them spend £300m during his reign.

Furious supporters rounded on him and chairman Bill Kenwright at the end of Wednesday's 4-1 Merseyside derby defeat by Liverpool at Goodison Park.

"The board and I agreed that there is a clear difference in the vision and direction for this beautiful club," said Brands.

"This decision has taken some time and some consideration and was one of the most difficult I have faced in my career."

Brands had worked alongside managers Marco Silva, Carlo Ancelotti and latterly Benitez during at his time at the club.

Everton say that they will undergo a strategic review of the football structure "which will inform the best model for the club to proceed with in the long term".

"The owner and directors would like to thank Marcel for the service he has given to the club over the past three and a half years and wish him well for his future," said a statement.external-link

Everton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday (20:00 GMT), having taken only two points from their past eight matches, a run that has seen them fall to 16th in the table.

  • Comment posted by Bob Shankly, today at 09:45

    “Every neutral wants to see Everton finish above liverpool”

    • Reply posted by purple wheelie bin, today at 09:47

      purple wheelie bin replied:
      What they want and what they get is two different things!

  • Comment posted by Hope4Us, today at 09:41

    Ferguson, Unsworth & other ex-EFC hanger-on players brought in by the sentimental Bill K to live in the past with him have done nothing for the club? Bill K has been a disaster for the club - the joker flogged Lukaku cheaply replacing him with the over the hill & fat Wayne Rooney!!! - football is a business & needs to be run with the head, not the heart - Moshiri should axe him quick.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 09:39

    Cannot lay the blame solely on Rafa. Results haven't been great lately but how much of the squad is what he would want? A lot of blame should go to those who bought the players in the first place

  • Comment posted by The Truth, today at 09:38

    If Rafa had been appointed before all the money was spent, things would have been very different. He is a great manager and Everton will not get better! It is the mis-management of the club off the pitch and transfer policy that has caused the issues. YNWA

  • Comment posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 09:37

    Ironic really...

    Just a stone's through across Stanley Park, from the greatest football club...

    The world has ever known...

    Rafa is part of that history and he loves and lives in it still today...

    He has our respect for what he acieved with us and saw out the Hicks & Gillett era, helping steer us to our current platform of greatness...

    Mess with Rafa, Moshiri and he will...

    Farke you up.

    • Reply posted by smackers, today at 09:43

      smackers replied:
      Spelling not your greatest skill!

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 09:37

    It’s easy scouting a player
    What’s there age
    Do they have desire to win
    Are they alway injured
    Speed
    Passing
    Shooting
    Heading
    Defending
    Do they a a brain

    It’s not hard

    So why did we buy
    Tosun
    Iwobi
    Klassen
    Rooney
    Sigurson
    Mina always injured
    Delph
    The list goes on

  • Comment posted by lennythelion, today at 09:34

    Everton are a fantastic football club. They should move heaven and earth to get Mr Moyes back. The team at the moment are not playing anything like good football. They seem lost. Far to many unexplained errors.

    • Reply posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 09:38

      Funky Chunky Monkey replied:
      So, Mr Moyes is going to leave his comfortable 4th spot with a very competent team and terrific stadium, to manage....well you get what I mean!

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 09:32

    Unfortunately, Everton seem to be reliant on there being three worse teams in the PL to avoid relegation. After decades of mismanagement it has reached this point. A club of Everton's history and stature should be achieving more. At present, they are a million miles from winning things and the manager's previous association with their neighbours isn't helping.

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 09:32

    Everton, Leeds, Newcastle & Villa are clubs that could break into the top six because they all have the infrastructure, fan base, history etc. With the Premier League awash with so much money they need to do it now otherwise its probably never going to happen.

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 09:30

    Suppose the question is, will Sam Allardyce get Everton back into the Premier League next season?

  • Comment posted by Ancelotti s left eyebrow, today at 09:29

    Benitez is a total turnip, like Moyes, Martinez, Koeman, Fat Sam, Silva and Anceclotti. Have I missed anyone out? Walter Smith, Mike Walker, Gordon Lee, Billy Bingham. A sort of Keystone Cops of football mismanagement. God knows how we are still in the top tier.

    • Reply posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 09:42

      Humpty Dumpty replied:
      Some good managers in that bunch, maybe its the fans !!

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 09:29

    Oh dear, not the dreaded 'support'... it can only mean one thing !! THE SACK

  • Comment posted by TomD, today at 09:28

    Everton is in disarray much like United have been for years. No strategy, no identity, no plan, no leadership. Blindly searching for the answer. They need to start again

  • Comment posted by KingDong, today at 09:25

    Sack Rafa too

  • Comment posted by abc, today at 09:23

    Brands presided over a massive and failed transfer policy, he needed to go. When Benitez has funds he buys good.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 09:38

      Tony replied:
      What do facts do you base on Rafa buys good when he has funds? He couldn't win the league in 6 years at Liverpool and he had backing there (he won CL thanks to Gerrard and a bit of luck in a cup format), he couldn't win the league at Chelsea with the best squad. He has had very limited success in England. He couldnt win the league at Inter despite them being champions the previous season

  • Comment posted by Steve macauley, today at 09:17

    Everton should be happy there in the top flight and stop dreaming

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 09:40

      Tony replied:
      they're in the top flight or they are in the top flight. It is not there in the top flight.

  • Comment posted by Razz, today at 09:16

    the right thing for Everton to do would be to forget the new ground, they can't afford it, invest now in a new manager and squad. Not sure Rafa is the right man, football has moved on, his tactics haven't.

    • Reply posted by Windy M, today at 09:27

      Windy M replied:
      That is very short term planning. Much better to have a long term strategy.

  • Comment posted by theoppositeofdanielfarkeon, today at 09:13

    Marcel Brands didn't coach the team, Rafa does that.

    With Allardyce, Pulis, Warnock, Hughes and Bruce free and chomping at bit to do the job, what are the board waiting for?!

    Get in there Everton, get one of them before its too late?!

    • Reply posted by hammertime, today at 09:22

      hammertime replied:
      Pardew threw his hat into the ring yet

  • Comment posted by jose tubb, today at 09:11

    Brands first to leave the asylum. Just the rest of the dead wood to get shut of now,because this changes nothing. This owner hasn’t made a good decision since he’s been at the club

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 09:10

    Benitez is a has-been manager having not won anything in over 10 years, and only had a good couple of years 15 years ago. He probably took the job as he still owns a house on the Wirral.

    • Reply posted by Dante Fires, today at 09:17

      Dante Fires replied:
      He's joined the right club as Everton win nothing either.

