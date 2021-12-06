Rafael Benitez: Everton manager to be given 'full support' by club after Marcel Brands departure

From the section Everton

Rafa Benitez and Marcel Brands
In his leaving statement, Brands pointed to differences with the board

Everton say they will continue to give manager Rafael Benitez their "full support" following the departure of director of football Marcel Brands.

Brands' exit from Goodison Park was confirmed late on Sunday.

The 59-year-old Dutchman joined from PSV Eindhoven in 2018 but owner Farhad Moshiri has moved to try to tackle the crisis surrounding the club.

Brands has been criticised for his part in Everton's transfer policy which has seen them spend £300m during his reign.

Furious supporters rounded on him and chairman Bill Kenwright at the end of Wednesday's 4-1 Merseyside derby defeat by Liverpool at Goodison Park.

"The board and I agreed that there is a clear difference in the vision and direction for this beautiful club," said Brands.

"This decision has taken some time and some consideration and was one of the most difficult I have faced in my career."

Brands had worked alongside managers Marco Silva, Carlo Ancelotti and latterly Benitez during at his time at the club.

Everton say that they will undergo a strategic review of the football structure "which will inform the best model for the club to proceed with in the long term".

"The owner and directors would like to thank Marcel for the service he has given to the club over the past three and a half years and wish him well for his future," said a statement.external-link

Everton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday (20:00 GMT), having taken only two points from their past eight matches, a run that has seen them fall to 16th in the table.

Comments

Join the conversation

67 comments

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 09:30

    Suppose the question is, will Sam Allardyce get Everton back into the Premier League next season?

  • Comment posted by Ancelotti s left eyebrow, today at 09:29

    Benitez is a total turnip, like Moyes, Martinez, Koeman, Fat Sam, Silva and Anceclotti. Have I missed anyone out? Walter Smith, Mike Walker, Gordon Lee, Billy Bingham. A sort of Keystone Cops of football mismanagement. God knows how we are still in the top tier.

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 09:29

    Oh dear, not the dreaded 'support'... it can only mean one thing !! THE SACK

  • Comment posted by TomD, today at 09:28

    Everton is in disarray much like United have been for years. No strategy, no identity, no plan, no leadership. Blindly searching for the answer. They need to start again

  • Comment posted by KingDong, today at 09:25

    Sack Rafa too

  • Comment posted by abc, today at 09:23

    Brands presided over a massive and failed transfer policy, he needed to go. When Benitez has funds he buys good.

  • Comment posted by Steve macauley, today at 09:17

    Everton should be happy there in the top flight and stop dreaming

  • Comment posted by Razz, today at 09:16

    the right thing for Everton to do would be to forget the new ground, they can't afford it, invest now in a new manager and squad. Not sure Rafa is the right man, football has moved on, his tactics haven't.

    • Reply posted by Windy M, today at 09:27

      Windy M replied:
      That is very short term planning. Much better to have a long term strategy.

  • Comment posted by theoppositeofdanielfarkeon, today at 09:13

    Marcel Brands didn't coach the team, Rafa does that.

    With Allardyce, Pulis, Warnock, Hughes and Bruce free and chomping at bit to do the job, what are the board waiting for?!

    Get in there Everton, get one of them before its too late?!

    • Reply posted by hammertime, today at 09:22

      hammertime replied:
      Pardew threw his hat into the ring yet

  • Comment posted by jose tubb, today at 09:11

    Brands first to leave the asylum. Just the rest of the dead wood to get shut of now,because this changes nothing. This owner hasn’t made a good decision since he’s been at the club

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 09:10

    Benitez is a has-been manager having not won anything in over 10 years, and only had a good couple of years 15 years ago. He probably took the job as he still owns a house on the Wirral.

    • Reply posted by Dante Fires, today at 09:17

      Dante Fires replied:
      He's joined the right club as Everton win nothing either.

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 09:10

    Get behind Rafa.

    Everton is a footballing institution with a rich history.

    Need to pull the socks up and start playing.

  • Comment posted by Dante Fires, today at 09:10

    Just remember Evertonians when you get rid of Benitez. Steve Bruce is available.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 09:09

    We have brought in mant top players in the last few years..pickford, Digne, dacoure, allan, richarlison, gray. We need to stop overspending on average players though like iwobi at 35m. We need to sell Keane, Mina, Gbamin, Davies, Iwobi, delph, rondon, and richarlison (just for the money). no injured players, no mercenaries. Hold onto pickford and DCL. Need a CB, RB, DM, playmaker, striker.

    • Reply posted by Razz, today at 09:13

      Razz replied:
      sorry I stopped reading when you said top players pickford, Digne, dacoure, allan, richarlison, gray. You need to lay off the weed.

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 09:08

    Like scrabble you can wait a while until you see the word that sums it up. Ah there's the 'N' all makes sense now Neverton

  • Comment posted by Mtdchelsea24, today at 09:05

    Not interested in PL go back to only two overseas players per club, then l will watch real football not TV rubbish

    • Reply posted by chriswvtr, today at 09:11

      chriswvtr replied:
      Should we go back to those big leather balls that weighed a ton too? No substitutions? Mud and sand pitches?

  • Comment posted by John, today at 09:05

    First of many departures from Everton one suspects. The manager must turn things round very quickly or he will be out too.

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 09:04

    Eventually the players have their say and throw the manager under a bus and the merry go round starts again

  • Comment posted by djn, today at 09:01

    Everton’s only hope is that the owner trusts Benetiz and gives him time to get the football side of things right.

    Duncan Ferguson also needs to go.

  • Comment posted by Jabber, today at 09:00

    Got to stick with Rafa now, he is the best option longer term.
    But EFC must stop making big mistakes.......over paying for poor players.
    Ancelotti was a mistake too, they trusted him but he let the club and the fans down badly......he proved he's not a grafter and he achieved nothing but more overspending.
    Come on Rafa.behind you all the way!

    • Reply posted by MarkO1878, today at 09:15

      MarkO1878 replied:
      How did he prove nothing, he got the first win at anfield in over 20 years, he beat Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester and Tottenham, he was challenging for top 4 most of the season with a bang average squad and he made 2 cup quarter finals, he also made Calvert lewin into a proper goal scorer, let’s be honest he was a big loss.

