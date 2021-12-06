Last updated on .From the section Newport

Dom Telford has scored 13 goals in 12 league appearances for Newport County this season

Newport County will be without striker Dom Telford for at least one game after the League Two top scorer contracted Covid-19.

Telford whas been ruled out of Tuesday's home match with Sutton United after testing positive.

Newport manager James Rowberry says no other players have been affected.

"This is football, and the current climate we're in, and the most important thing is that Dom's all right," Rowberry said.

"He's healthy. It's just life at the minute."

Rowberry is hopeful Telford will be able to return for Saturday's visit of Port Vale.

County have not played since a 1-1 draw at Colchester on 26 November, with the break helping avoid issues around close contacts.

Telford, 25, won the division's October player of the month award following superb form under new manager Rowberry and has scored in each of his last four outings.

"It's a chance for somebody else," Rowberry added. "I'm lucky in that I've inherited a relatively big squad, which I know I've got to trim, but it's an opportunity for someone to push themselves forward.

"He'll be a big miss, he's been in great form, but the team has created the chances - the chances will still be there so it's time for somebody else to take them."

Newport welcome sixth-placed Sutton to Rodney Parade with midfielder Ed Upson back after serving a one-match suspension, while captain Matt Dolan is also available after concussion.

"We've had a bit of a break and had a full training week which is only the second time we've had that since we've been here and it's been a chance to put a bit more of my stamp on things," said Rowberry, who was at Bristol Rovers on Saturday to watch Sutton lose in the FA Cup second round.

"They're well organised, good at set-plays, and we need to be able to match what they have and their physicality."