Match ends, Juventus 2, Genoa 0.
Juan Cuadrado scored an incredible goal as Juventus cruised past strugglers Genoa to go fifth in Serie A.
The ex-Chelsea winger scored directly from a corner in the eighth minute with the ball flying in off the crossbar.
Paulo Dybala doubled Juventus' advantage late on, sliding the ball past keeper Salvatore Sirigu as the hosts dominated proceedings in Turin.
Genoa offered little in response, failing to have a shot on target and remain 18th, two points off safety.
They have also yet to score in the four games they have played since Andriy Shevchenko became their manager.
Matthijs de Ligt and Alvaro Morata also went close either side of half-time for Juventus, who are now seven points behind Atalanta in fourth.
Victory meant Massimiliano Allegri's team have now won five of their past six matches in all competitions.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Szczesny
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 4de Ligt
- 3Chiellini
- 17PellegriniBooked at 34minsSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 45'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 27Locatelli
- 44Kulusevski
- 10DybalaSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 89'minutes
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forRabiotat 83'minutes
- 9MorataBooked at 72minsSubstituted forKeanat 73'minutesBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 12Lobo Silva
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 25Rabiot
- 45de Winter
- 46Soulé
- 53Raina
Genoa
Formation 3-5-2
- 57Sirigu
- 14Biraschi
- 13BaniSubstituted forVanheusdenat 73'minutes
- 15Vásquez
- 18Ghiglione
- 94TouréSubstituted forPortanovaat 59'minutes
- 11BehramiSubstituted forGaldamesat 59'minutes
- 33Azevedo Júnior
- 50CambiasoBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMelegoniat 85'minutes
- 24BianchiSubstituted forPandevat 58'minutes
- 20Ekuban
Substitutes
- 1Semper
- 2Sabelli
- 3Vanheusden
- 5Masiello
- 10Melegoni
- 19Pandev
- 22Marchetti
- 44Buksa
- 66Serpe
- 90Portanova
- 99Galdames
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Genoa 0.
Post update
Kaio Jorge (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Manolo Portanova (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Kaio Jorge replaces Paulo Dybala.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Post update
Goran Pandev (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Filippo Melegoni replaces Andrea Cambiaso.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Moise Kean is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Genoa 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Booking
Moise Kean (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).
Post update
Davide Biraschi (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Zinho Vanheusden replaces Mattia Bani.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Álvaro Morata.
Booking
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Hand ball by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pablo Galdames.