Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juan Cuadrado opened the scoring directly from a corner

Juan Cuadrado scored an incredible goal as Juventus cruised past strugglers Genoa to go fifth in Serie A.

The ex-Chelsea winger scored directly from a corner in the eighth minute with the ball flying in off the crossbar.

Paulo Dybala doubled Juventus' advantage late on, sliding the ball past keeper Salvatore Sirigu as the hosts dominated proceedings in Turin.

Genoa offered little in response, failing to have a shot on target and remain 18th, two points off safety.

They have also yet to score in the four games they have played since Andriy Shevchenko became their manager.

Matthijs de Ligt and Alvaro Morata also went close either side of half-time for Juventus, who are now seven points behind Atalanta in fourth.

Victory meant Massimiliano Allegri's team have now won five of their past six matches in all competitions.