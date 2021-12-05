Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Toni Duggan last scored a goal for Everton in September 2013

Toni Duggan scored her first goal for Everton in eight years as the Toffees beat Championship side Durham 1-0 in the Women's Continental League Cup.

Duggan, who this season returned to Everton after leaving in 2013, volleyed home the decisive second-half goal after Durham failed to clear a corner.

Also in Group B, Leicester City beat Manchester United on penalties to earn an extra point after they drew 2-2.

The result comes on the eve of Lydia Bedford taking charge of the Foxes.

In Group A, Aston Villa had five different goalscorers as they thrashed Championship team Sunderland 7-0 away from home.

Laura Blindkilde Brown opened the scoring in the first minute, while Remi Allen and Alisha Lehmann got two each and Ramona Petzelberger and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah contributed one apiece.

Meanwhile, Ellie Leek's first-half injury-time goal against Sheffield United earned Blackburn Rovers their first League Cup win of the campaign.