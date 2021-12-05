Women's Continental League Cup: Toni Duggan scores first goal of second spell with Everton
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Toni Duggan scored her first goal for Everton in eight years as the Toffees beat Championship side Durham 1-0 in the Women's Continental League Cup.
Duggan, who this season returned to Everton after leaving in 2013, volleyed home the decisive second-half goal after Durham failed to clear a corner.
Also in Group B, Leicester City beat Manchester United on penalties to earn an extra point after they drew 2-2.
The result comes on the eve of Lydia Bedford taking charge of the Foxes.
In Group A, Aston Villa had five different goalscorers as they thrashed Championship team Sunderland 7-0 away from home.
Laura Blindkilde Brown opened the scoring in the first minute, while Remi Allen and Alisha Lehmann got two each and Ramona Petzelberger and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah contributed one apiece.
Meanwhile, Ellie Leek's first-half injury-time goal against Sheffield United earned Blackburn Rovers their first League Cup win of the campaign.
