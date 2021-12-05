Genero Adran Premier results
Sunday, 5 December
Swansea City 0-0 Aberystwyth Town
Cardiff Met 7-1 Barry Town
The New Saints 2-0 Port Talbot
Pontypridd Town 0-3 Cardiff City
