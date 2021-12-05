Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic won the SWPL Cup for the first time since 2010

Fran Alonso hailed Celtic's first trophy in 11 years as "amazing" as his side beat Glasgow City 1-0 in the SWPL Cup final at Firhill.

Caitlin Hayes' first-half header was decisive in front of a record 3,645 fans - the highest attendance for a domestic women's cup final in Scotland.

And Celtic could have won by more had it not been for the heroics of Glasgow City goalkeeper Lee Alexander.

"We beat the best teams in the country to win the trophy," said Alonso.

Celtic defeated current SWPL leaders Rangers in the last four, before getting the better of 14-in-a-row champions Glasgow City.

With that, they became the first team outwith champions City and Hibernian to lift a domestic women's trophy since they themselves won the SWPL Cup in 2010.

"I'm absolutely delighted, it's a very magic day," Spaniard Alonso told BBC Alba. "I thought we controlled the game, had so many chances, but the most important thing is we got the win.

"We were fighting for every ball. I'm so proud of the girls. Silverware is amazing."

Despite City's league dominance, they have now lost five of the past six domestic finals they have contested, and haven't won the SWPL Cup since 2015.

The game was a chance for both managers to claim their first trophy since arriving in Scotland. Eileen Gleeson had enjoyed success in her native Republic of Ireland before securing a move to Glasgow City last month, but her side were second best from the first whistle.

Charlie Wellings' early header was tipped onto a post by Alexander. Moment later Clarissa Larisey hammered a shot towards the near post which Alexander again had to block.

City survived the early flurry, but just as they thought they had settled into the game, they found themselves behind.

Sarah Harkes' free-kick was right on the money for Hayes, who bulleted a header beyond Alexander.

City responded. Ode Fulutudilu shot wide almost instantly, then Priscilla Chinchilla and Jenna Clark both failed to steer fine deliveries into the box on target.

Celtic, though, grew stronger after half-time.

Smart passing opened up the chance for Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, but Alexander's slide tackle denied her inside the box. And the Australian forward would have a similar opportunity after Olivia Chance cut through the City midfield before playing her through.

City were struggling to make an impact in the final third, but after Celtic coughed up a cheap corner, Claire Walsh headed off the top of the crossbar.

But the chances were few and far between and Celtic continued to pour forward in the final minutes, with Tegan Bowie skipping into the box only for Alexander again racing out to turn away her effort.

In the end one goal was all Alonso's side needed to take the first trophy of the season back to Celtic Park.