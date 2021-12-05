Last updated on .From the section Everton

Marcel Brands joined Everton in 2018 after working at PSV Eindhoven

Everton's director of football Marcel Brands is set to leave the club.

The 59-year-old Dutchman joined Everton from PSV Eindhoven in May 2018 and is also a member of the club's board of directors.

Brands, who has worked with Marco Silva, Carlo Ancelotti and latterly Rafael Benitez, has been criticised for the club's failed transfer policy.

He was targeted by supporters at the end of Wednesday's 4-1 Merseyside derby defeat at home to Liverpool.

Brands joined Everton having helped PSV win the Dutch Eredivisie title, and he had previously worked as technical director at RKC Waalwijk and AZ Alkmaar.