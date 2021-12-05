Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup - when Premier League and Championship clubs enter - takes place on Monday.

They will join those lower-league and non-league clubs who made it through this weekend's second-round ties.

The draw starts from 19:00 GMT, before the final second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City.

It is live on ITV4 as well as the Football Association's FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.

There will be five non-league sides in the third round draw.

National League North Kidderminster Harriers, who play in the sixth tier of English football, are the lowest-ranked club definitely through after beating FC Halifax Town on Saturday, while National League Yeovil knocked out League Two Stevenage.

On Sunday, National League leaders Chesterfield won 2-0 at League Two Salford City. Boreham Wood, who also play in the National League, or St Albans City, who play in the National League South, will also feature in the draw.

The current holders are Leicester City, who are ball number 22 in the draw.

The third round will be played between 7 and 10 January, 2022.

The draw numbers

1 Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Blackpool

8 Brentford

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Bristol City

11 Burnley

12 Cardiff City

13 Chelsea

14 Coventry City

15 Crystal Palace

16 Derby County

17 Everton

18 Fulham

19 Huddersfield Town

20 Hull City

21 Leeds United

22 Leicester City

23 Liverpool

24 Luton Town

25 Manchester City

26 Manchester United

27 Middlesbrough

28 Millwall

29 Newcastle United

30 Norwich City

31 Nottingham Forest

32 Peterborough United

33 Preston North End

34 Queens Park Rangers

35 Reading

36 Sheffield United

37 Southampton

38 Stoke City

39 Swansea City

40 Tottenham Hotspur

41 Watford

42 West Bromwich Albion

43 West Ham United

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Yeovil Town

46 Bristol Rovers

47 Port Vale

48 Morecambe

49 Hartlepool United

50 AFC Wimbledon

51 Wigan Athletic

52 Leyton Orient

53 Cambridge United

54 Mansfield Town

55 Swindon Town

56 Rotherham United

57 Charlton Athletic

58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59 Kidderminster Harriers

60 Shrewsbury Town

61 Chesterfield

62 Plymouth Argyle

63 Ipswich Town or Barrow

64 Harrogate Town