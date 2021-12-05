FA Cup 2021-22: Third round draw on Monday - which ball is my club?
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup - when Premier League and Championship clubs enter - takes place on Monday.
They will join those lower-league and non-league clubs who made it through this weekend's second-round ties.
The draw starts from 19:00 GMT, before the final second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City.
It is live on ITV4 as well as the Football Association's FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
There will be five non-league sides in the third round draw.
National League North Kidderminster Harriers, who play in the sixth tier of English football, are the lowest-ranked club definitely through after beating FC Halifax Town on Saturday, while National League Yeovil knocked out League Two Stevenage.
On Sunday, National League leaders Chesterfield won 2-0 at League Two Salford City. Boreham Wood, who also play in the National League, or St Albans City, who play in the National League South, will also feature in the draw.
The current holders are Leicester City, who are ball number 22 in the draw.
The third round will be played between 7 and 10 January, 2022.
The draw numbers
1 Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Blackpool
8 Brentford
9 Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Bristol City
11 Burnley
12 Cardiff City
13 Chelsea
14 Coventry City
15 Crystal Palace
16 Derby County
17 Everton
18 Fulham
19 Huddersfield Town
20 Hull City
21 Leeds United
22 Leicester City
23 Liverpool
24 Luton Town
25 Manchester City
26 Manchester United
27 Middlesbrough
28 Millwall
29 Newcastle United
30 Norwich City
31 Nottingham Forest
32 Peterborough United
33 Preston North End
34 Queens Park Rangers
35 Reading
36 Sheffield United
37 Southampton
38 Stoke City
39 Swansea City
40 Tottenham Hotspur
41 Watford
42 West Bromwich Albion
43 West Ham United
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Yeovil Town
46 Bristol Rovers
47 Port Vale
48 Morecambe
49 Hartlepool United
50 AFC Wimbledon
51 Wigan Athletic
52 Leyton Orient
53 Cambridge United
54 Mansfield Town
55 Swindon Town
56 Rotherham United
57 Charlton Athletic
58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59 Kidderminster Harriers
60 Shrewsbury Town
61 Chesterfield
62 Plymouth Argyle
63 Ipswich Town or Barrow
64 Harrogate Town