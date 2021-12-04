Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn has been identified by Manchester United as a replacement for France midfielder Paul Pogba, who is a year older at 28. (Sun On Sunday) external-link

Celtic are poised to complete a trio of signings from Japanese football, with reports in Japan saying that striker Daizen Maeda, from manager Ange Postecoglou's former club, Yokohama F. Marinos, versatile Reo Hatate from Kawasaki Frontale, both 24, and 25-year-old former Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka will arrive in January. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Celtic are keen to sign 25-year-old Japan midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka in January, according to Japanese outlet Hochi. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Kawasaki Frontale utility man Reo Hatate is close to a £1m-plus move to Celtic, according to a report in Japan, with the Scottish club also keen on midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Celtic are in the final stages in their attempt to sign Yokohama F. Marinos forward Daizen Maeda, according to a report in Japan, with a transfer fee of around £1.5m set for the summer window with an initial loan agreement from January. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou wants Celtic to bolster their injury-hit squad as son as the January transfer window opens rather than waiting until the last days to complete deals. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will rest some key players for Thursday's dead rubber in their Europa League group against Real Betis. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has explained that winger Ryan Kent and midfielder Steven Davis were missing from his squad for Saturday's win over Dundee as he "manages the load" for the duo. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake has accused Rangers players of trying to get Leigh Griffiths booked - and almost causing an on-field "riot" - after the on-loan Celtic striker appeared as a second-half subtsitute on Saturday. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Heart of Midlothian sporting director Joe Savage believes his side can still challenge for a Champions League qualifying spot despite falling five points adrift of second-top Celtic. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson thinks Sunday's visit to Livingston will be more difficult than facing Celtic last week because of the smaller crowd and artificial surface. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Tony Watt scored Motherwell's winning goal against Hibernian on Saturday to top the Scottish Premiership scoring charts but understands why he has not forced him into the Scotland squad as Steve Clarke's current strikers are doing so well. (Sunday Mail) external-link