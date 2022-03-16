Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane scored his 178th Premier League goal at Brighton

Harry Kane scored as Tottenham reignited their top-four hopes by condemning Brighton to a sixth successive Premier League defeat.

England forward Kane raced onto Rodrigo Bentancur's incisive pass to drive a low effort past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and seal a deserved win for the visitors.

The goal brought up Kane's 95th away from home in the Premier League, a new record and, but for some errant finishing, he could have added to his tally.

Cristian Romero had earlier put Spurs in front, deflecting in Dejan Kulusevski's low effort past a helpless Sanchez and into the bottom left corner.

The result sees Antonio Conte's side move up to seventh in the table and was the perfect response to their defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford last Saturday.

However, the ease with which the Italian's side won will concern Seagulls manager Graham Potter, whose side remain 13th having won just once in their last 10 matches.

Player of the match Dier Eric Dier with an average of 7.53 Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 5.22 Squad number 24 Player name Duffy Average rating 5.15 Squad number 8 Player name Bissouma Average rating 5.10 Squad number 20 Player name March Average rating 5.10 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 5.07 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 5.04 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 5.00 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 4.98 Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 4.95 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 4.88 Squad number 15 Player name Moder Average rating 4.88 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 4.85 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 4.85 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 4.79 Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 7.53 Squad number 4 Player name Romero Average rating 7.35 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 7.26 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 7.19 Squad number 30 Player name Bentancur Average rating 7.06 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 6.87 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 6.85 Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 6.74 Squad number 2 Player name Doherty Average rating 6.73 Squad number 3 Player name Reguilón Average rating 6.63 Squad number 23 Player name Bergwijn Average rating 6.33 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 6.10 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 5.56 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 4.01

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 24 Duffy 5 Dunk 3 Cucurella 13 Groß 8 Bissouma 20 March 10 Mac Allister 11 Trossard 9 Maupay 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman Booked at 45mins Substituted for Moder at 78' minutes

24 Duffy

5 Dunk

3 Cucurella

13 Groß Substituted for Lamptey at 78' minutes

8 Bissouma Substituted for Welbeck at 62' minutes

20 March

10 Mac Allister

11 Trossard

9 Maupay Booked at 7mins Substitutes 2 Lamptey

12 Mwepu

15 Moder

17 Alzate

18 Welbeck

23 Steele

25 Caicedo

42 Leonard

60 Sarmiento Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Lloris 4 Romero 15 Dier 33 Davies 2 Doherty 30 Bentancur 5 Højbjerg 3 Reguilón 21 Kulusevski 7 Son Heung-Min 10 Kane 1 Lloris

4 Romero Booked at 54mins

15 Dier

33 Davies

2 Doherty Substituted for Emerson Royal at 80' minutes

30 Bentancur

5 Højbjerg

3 Reguilón Booked at 43mins

21 Kulusevski Substituted for Bergwijn at 90+2' minutes

7 Son Heung-Min Substituted for Lucas Moura at 80' minutes

10 Kane Substitutes 6 D Sánchez

8 Winks

12 Emerson Royal

14 Rodon

22 Gollini

23 Bergwijn

27 Lucas Moura

42 White

44 Scarlett Referee: Robert Jones Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Robert Sánchez. Post update Attempt saved. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Dejan Kulusevski. Post update Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emerson Royal. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Robert Sánchez. Post update Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Post update Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura tries a through ball, but Dejan Kulusevski is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Matt Doherty. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Son Heung-Min. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jakub Moder replaces Joël Veltman. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Pascal Groß. Post update Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Post update Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck. Post update Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward