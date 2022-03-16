Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Harry Kane scored as Tottenham reignited their top-four hopes by condemning Brighton to a sixth successive Premier League defeat.
England forward Kane raced onto Rodrigo Bentancur's incisive pass to drive a low effort past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and seal a deserved win for the visitors.
The goal brought up Kane's 95th away from home in the Premier League, a new record and, but for some errant finishing, he could have added to his tally.
Cristian Romero had earlier put Spurs in front, deflecting in Dejan Kulusevski's low effort past a helpless Sanchez and into the bottom left corner.
The result sees Antonio Conte's side move up to seventh in the table and was the perfect response to their defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford last Saturday.
However, the ease with which the Italian's side won will concern Seagulls manager Graham Potter, whose side remain 13th having won just once in their last 10 matches.
More to follow
Player of the match
DierEric Dier
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number24Player nameDuffyAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
4.79
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number4Player nameRomeroAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number3Player nameReguilónAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
4.01
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 34VeltmanBooked at 45minsSubstituted forModerat 78'minutes
- 24Duffy
- 5Dunk
- 3Cucurella
- 13GroßSubstituted forLampteyat 78'minutes
- 8BissoumaSubstituted forWelbeckat 62'minutes
- 20March
- 10Mac Allister
- 11Trossard
- 9MaupayBooked at 7mins
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 12Mwepu
- 15Moder
- 17Alzate
- 18Welbeck
- 23Steele
- 25Caicedo
- 42Leonard
- 60Sarmiento
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 4RomeroBooked at 54mins
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 2DohertySubstituted forEmerson Royalat 80'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 5Højbjerg
- 3ReguilónBooked at 43mins
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBergwijnat 90+2'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 80'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 6D Sánchez
- 8Winks
- 12Emerson Royal
- 14Rodon
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 27Lucas Moura
- 42White
- 44Scarlett
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emerson Royal.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Post update
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura tries a through ball, but Dejan Kulusevski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Matt Doherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Son Heung-Min.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jakub Moder replaces Joël Veltman.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Pascal Groß.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
Post update
Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
