BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane scores as visitors reignite top-four hopes

Harry Kane
Harry Kane scored his 178th Premier League goal at Brighton

Harry Kane scored as Tottenham reignited their top-four hopes by condemning Brighton to a sixth successive Premier League defeat.

England forward Kane raced onto Rodrigo Bentancur's incisive pass to drive a low effort past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and seal a deserved win for the visitors.

The goal brought up Kane's 95th away from home in the Premier League, a new record and, but for some errant finishing, he could have added to his tally.

Cristian Romero had earlier put Spurs in front, deflecting in Dejan Kulusevski's low effort past a helpless Sanchez and into the bottom left corner.

The result sees Antonio Conte's side move up to seventh in the table and was the perfect response to their defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford last Saturday.

However, the ease with which the Italian's side won will concern Seagulls manager Graham Potter, whose side remain 13th having won just once in their last 10 matches.

More to follow

Player of the match

DierEric Dier

with an average of 7.53

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    5.22

  2. Squad number24Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    5.15

  3. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    5.10

  4. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    5.10

  5. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    5.07

  6. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    5.04

  7. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    5.00

  8. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    4.98

  9. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    4.95

  10. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    4.88

  11. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    4.88

  12. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    4.85

  13. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    4.85

  14. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    4.79

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    7.53

  2. Squad number4Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    7.35

  3. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    7.26

  4. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    7.19

  5. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    7.06

  6. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.87

  7. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    6.85

  8. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.74

  9. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    6.73

  10. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    6.63

  11. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    6.33

  12. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    6.10

  13. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    5.56

  14. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.01

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34VeltmanBooked at 45minsSubstituted forModerat 78'minutes
  • 24Duffy
  • 5Dunk
  • 3Cucurella
  • 13GroßSubstituted forLampteyat 78'minutes
  • 8BissoumaSubstituted forWelbeckat 62'minutes
  • 20March
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 11Trossard
  • 9MaupayBooked at 7mins

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 12Mwepu
  • 15Moder
  • 17Alzate
  • 18Welbeck
  • 23Steele
  • 25Caicedo
  • 42Leonard
  • 60Sarmiento

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 4RomeroBooked at 54mins
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 2DohertySubstituted forEmerson Royalat 80'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 3ReguilónBooked at 43mins
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBergwijnat 90+2'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 80'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 8Winks
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emerson Royal.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

  10. Post update

    Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura tries a through ball, but Dejan Kulusevski is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Matt Doherty.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Son Heung-Min.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jakub Moder replaces Joël Veltman.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Pascal Groß.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.

  20. Post update

    Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

