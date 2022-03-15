Premier League
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's Harry Kane
Tottenham's Harry Kane has set his sights on another Premier League record - the most away goals

TEAM NEWS

Brighton defender Adam Webster is likely to be out for another couple of weeks due to a groin problem.

Adam Lallana will be assessed after lasting just eight minutes before coming off with a hamstring injury during the weekend defeat to Liverpool.

Tottenham have no new fitness worries but remain without Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga because of respective thigh and knee injuries.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp is also still sidelined with a groin issue.

Brighton have failed to score in half of their 14 Premier League home games this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton have won successive home league matches against Tottenham without conceding a goal.
  • Spurs have won five of the eight Premier League meetings (D1, L2).
  • Tottenham beat the Seagulls in the FA Cup fourth round last month.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton could lose six consecutive league games for the first time since 2006 in the Championship.
  • It's just one win in 10 league and cup matches for Graham Potter's side.
  • The Seagulls have won once in 11 Premier League home fixtures (D5, L5).
  • Albion have scored just 10 league goals at home this season, the joint-lowest total in the top flight.
  • Neal Maupay needs one goal to surpass Glenn Murray and become Brighton's outright record Premier League scorer with 27 goals.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have won four of their last seven Premier League away games, losing the other three.
  • Spurs have a record of seven wins and eight defeats from 15 matches in 2022.
  • They have benefitted from five own goals in the top flight this season, more than any other side, and equalling their highest total for a whole season in the Premier League.
  • Harry Kane needs one more goal to hold outright the record for most Premier League away goals. He is currently level with Wayne Rooney on 94.

