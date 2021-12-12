Match ends, Burnley 0, West Ham United 0.
Relegation-threatened Burnley dealt West Ham a frustrating blow in their pursuit of a Champions League spot by battling to earn a point in a scrappy affair at Turf Moor.
The home side, who have won just once in the Premier League this season, had moments of promise but their point owed much to the resistance offered by central defenders Ben Mee and James Tarkowski as they stood up to a stream of West Ham deliveries from wide areas.
Sean Dyche's side saw Chris Wood head over when well placed in the opening minutes while headers from Issa Diop and Said Benrahma drew fine saves from Burnley keeper Nick Pope either side of half-time.
West Ham had strong claims for a penalty in the opening period when Dwight McNeil caught Craig Dawson in the box and manager David Moyes may feel aggrieved.
Burnley, to their credit, failed to give the visitors a clear opening of any sort and time and again well-placed defenders intervened.
Jay Rodriguez was inches away from tapping in a late winner for Burnley who now sit 18th - two points adrift of Watford - and have drawn seven of their past 10 league games. Their grit is obvious, while fourth-placed West Ham may need to find a touch more craft in the final third if they are to maintain their position.
Final ball evades ambitious Hammers
Hammers fans may wonder how a haul of 15 shots and 14 corners was not enough to deliver a winner but only three of their attempts found the target and Pope - who like his central defenders was excellent - dealt with them all.
He turned a Jarrod Bowen effort around the post in the dying minutes and West Ham were ultimately unable to equal their club record of nine wins in their first 16 games of a top-flight season.
But their pressure and impetus point to the unquestionable improvements they have made in recent months. Declan Rice impressed again and seemed intent on driving his side forward to a win, while Bowen, Benrahma and Manuel Lanzini buzzed around central striker Michail Antonio and linked neatly.
Moyes will likely know a composed final ball was all that evaded his side, who attempted 32 crosses on the day. Burnley left-back Taylor cleared from three yards out when Antonio looked set to tap in an Arthur Masuaku cross in the second half and Tarkowski also made a crucial intervention from a drilled Rice delivery.
Moyes has spoken about bolstering an injury-hit defence or his striking options in the January transfer window. But his patched-up back-line was solid here and while he may feel they deserved more, his side approach the busy Christmas period with 28 points, five more than they had after 16 games last season.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Burnley
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number2Player nameLowtonAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number6Player nameMeeAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number7Player nameGudmundssonAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number18Player nameWestwoodAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number4Player nameCorkAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number9Player nameWoodAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number19Player nameRodriguezAverage rating
5.42
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number27Player nameVydraAverage rating
5.70
West Ham United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number23Player nameDiopAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
6.67
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
5.43
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 2Lowton
- 5Tarkowski
- 6MeeBooked at 45mins
- 3TaylorBooked at 33mins
- 7Gudmundsson
- 18WestwoodSubstituted forBrownhillat 71'minutes
- 4Cork
- 11McNeilSubstituted forLennonat 88'minutes
- 9WoodSubstituted forVydraat 60'minutes
- 19Rodriguez
Substitutes
- 8Brownhill
- 13Hennessey
- 17Lennon
- 22Collins
- 23Pieters
- 26Bardsley
- 27Vydra
- 28Long
- 37Thomas
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 15DawsonBooked at 90mins
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20Bowen
- 10LanziniSubstituted forFornalsat 80'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forVlasicat 70'minutes
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 8Fornals
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 33Král
- 42Alese
- 50Ashby
- 75Baptiste
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, West Ham United 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Booking
Craig Dawson (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Craig Dawson (West Ham United).
Post update
Nick Pope (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Nick Pope.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross.
Post update
Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Lowton (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Aaron Lennon replaces Dwight McNeil.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthew Lowton (Burnley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Post update
Hand ball by James Tarkowski (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Post update
Hand ball by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Post update
Offside, Burnley. Ben Mee tries a through ball, but Jóhann Gudmundsson is caught offside.
Benhrama needs to learn that going past players is only 75% of the work. When it comes to the final ball/shot he thinks he's already done his job and anything else is a bonus. Bit of tweaking needed in Jan, we've come a good distance but it's still a work in progress.