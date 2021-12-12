Premier League
BurnleyBurnley0West HamWest Ham United0

Burnley 0-0 West Ham United: Clarets frustrate Hammers in Turf Moor battle

By Luke ReddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments46

Dwight McNeil challenges Craig Dawson
West Ham had strong penalty claims when Dwight McNeil (right) caught Craig Dawson in the opening 45 minutes

Relegation-threatened Burnley dealt West Ham a frustrating blow in their pursuit of a Champions League spot by battling to earn a point in a scrappy affair at Turf Moor.

The home side, who have won just once in the Premier League this season, had moments of promise but their point owed much to the resistance offered by central defenders Ben Mee and James Tarkowski as they stood up to a stream of West Ham deliveries from wide areas.

Sean Dyche's side saw Chris Wood head over when well placed in the opening minutes while headers from Issa Diop and Said Benrahma drew fine saves from Burnley keeper Nick Pope either side of half-time.

West Ham had strong claims for a penalty in the opening period when Dwight McNeil caught Craig Dawson in the box and manager David Moyes may feel aggrieved.

Burnley, to their credit, failed to give the visitors a clear opening of any sort and time and again well-placed defenders intervened.

Jay Rodriguez was inches away from tapping in a late winner for Burnley who now sit 18th - two points adrift of Watford - and have drawn seven of their past 10 league games. Their grit is obvious, while fourth-placed West Ham may need to find a touch more craft in the final third if they are to maintain their position.

Final ball evades ambitious Hammers

Hammers fans may wonder how a haul of 15 shots and 14 corners was not enough to deliver a winner but only three of their attempts found the target and Pope - who like his central defenders was excellent - dealt with them all.

He turned a Jarrod Bowen effort around the post in the dying minutes and West Ham were ultimately unable to equal their club record of nine wins in their first 16 games of a top-flight season.

But their pressure and impetus point to the unquestionable improvements they have made in recent months. Declan Rice impressed again and seemed intent on driving his side forward to a win, while Bowen, Benrahma and Manuel Lanzini buzzed around central striker Michail Antonio and linked neatly.

Moyes will likely know a composed final ball was all that evaded his side, who attempted 32 crosses on the day. Burnley left-back Taylor cleared from three yards out when Antonio looked set to tap in an Arthur Masuaku cross in the second half and Tarkowski also made a crucial intervention from a drilled Rice delivery.

Moyes has spoken about bolstering an injury-hit defence or his striking options in the January transfer window. But his patched-up back-line was solid here and while he may feel they deserved more, his side approach the busy Christmas period with 28 points, five more than they had after 16 games last season.

More to follow.

Burnley

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    5.96

  2. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    5.64

  3. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    5.73

  4. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    5.74

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.60

  6. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    5.51

  7. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number4Player nameCork
    Average rating

    5.42

  9. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    5.56

  10. Squad number9Player nameWood
    Average rating

    5.62

  11. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    5.42

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    5.75

  2. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    5.66

  3. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    5.70

West Ham United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    6.55

  2. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    6.37

  3. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.35

  4. Squad number23Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    6.41

  5. Squad number26Player nameMasuaku
    Average rating

    6.26

  6. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    6.46

  7. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.09

  8. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.92

  9. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    6.37

  10. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    6.66

  11. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    6.67

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    5.61

  2. Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    5.43

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 2Lowton
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6MeeBooked at 45mins
  • 3TaylorBooked at 33mins
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 18WestwoodSubstituted forBrownhillat 71'minutes
  • 4Cork
  • 11McNeilSubstituted forLennonat 88'minutes
  • 9WoodSubstituted forVydraat 60'minutes
  • 19Rodriguez

Substitutes

  • 8Brownhill
  • 13Hennessey
  • 17Lennon
  • 22Collins
  • 23Pieters
  • 26Bardsley
  • 27Vydra
  • 28Long
  • 37Thomas

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 15DawsonBooked at 90mins
  • 23Diop
  • 26Masuaku
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forFornalsat 80'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forVlasicat 70'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 8Fornals
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 33Král
  • 42Alese
  • 50Ashby
  • 75Baptiste
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away14
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 0, West Ham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 0, West Ham United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

  4. Booking

    Craig Dawson (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Craig Dawson (West Ham United).

  6. Post update

    Nick Pope (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Nick Pope.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Lowton (Burnley).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Aaron Lennon replaces Dwight McNeil.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Lowton (Burnley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

  14. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.

  15. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by James Tarkowski (Burnley).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Ben Mee tries a through ball, but Jóhann Gudmundsson is caught offside.

