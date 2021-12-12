Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Tomkins scored his first Premier League goal since 28 December 2019

Everton's wretched season continued as fans booed Rafael Benitez's decision to substitute Richarlison during another defeat at Crystal Palace.

Demarai Gray's poor pass let in Jordan Ayew, whose pass allowed Conor Gallagher to sweep home his fifth Premier League goal since joining from Chelsea on loan at the start of the season.

At 1-0, manager Benitez replaced Brazil forward Richarlison - who was clearly unhappy to go off - with Salomon Rondon, which provoked an angry reaction from the travelling fans at Selhurst Park.

Four minutes later, James Tomkins made it 2-0 from close range following a corner by Will Hughes, who was making his first start since joining Palace in August.

Rondon's first goal for Everton gave Benitez's side hope but Gallagher's wonderful finish from outside the box in the closing moments secured a thoroughly deserved win that lifts Palace above the Toffees into 12th spot in the Premier League table.

Palace were the more threatening team, with Jordan Pickford forced to save from Ayew and Wilfried Zaha before England midfielder Gallagher struck in the closing stages of the first half.

Everton have won 10 points from losing positions this season but were unable to avoid a fourth defeat in five games and face a daunting return to London on Thursday to take on third-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (19:45 GMT).

Fans turn on Benitez

Monday's late win over Arsenal helped alleviate some pressure on Benitez but there was no mistaking the whistles and jeers when he opted to replace Richarlison with Rondon shortly before the hour mark.

Richarlison, who had just 10 touches, shook his head as he slowly walked off the pitch before slumping into a seat in the dugout.

Everton actually played their most threatening football with the number seven off the pitch.

After Rondon pulled a goal back from close range, Andros Townsend had an attempt deflected narrowly wide against his former club.

Then Anthony Gordon went for goal instead of passing, Palace keeper Vicente Guaita denying the substitute before Gallagher produced a sumptuous finish in the 93rd minute.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 13 Guaita 2 Ward 5 Tomkins 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 23 Gallagher 12 Hughes 8 Kouyaté 9 J Ayew 22 Édouard 11 Zaha 13 Guaita

2 Ward

5 Tomkins

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell Substituted for Clyne at 90+1' minutes

23 Gallagher

12 Hughes Substituted for Schlupp at 73' minutes

8 Kouyaté

9 J Ayew

22 Édouard Substituted for Benteke at 74' minutes

11 Zaha Substitutes 1 Butland

7 Olise

10 Eze

14 Mateta

15 Schlupp

17 Clyne

20 Benteke

34 Kelly

44 Riedewald Everton Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 4 Holgate 5 Keane 22 Godfrey 8 Delph 14 Townsend 16 Doucouré 21 André Gomes 11 Gray 7 Richarlison 1 Pickford

23 Coleman

4 Holgate

5 Keane

22 Godfrey

8 Delph Substituted for Gordon at 58' minutes

14 Townsend

16 Doucouré Booked at 72mins

21 André Gomes

11 Gray Booked at 76mins

7 Richarlison Substituted for Rondón at 58' minutes Substitutes 2 Kenny

15 Begovic

17 Iwobi

24 Gordon

25 Gbamin

32 Branthwaite

33 Rondón

50 Simms

