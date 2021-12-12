Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1.
Everton's wretched season continued as fans booed Rafael Benitez's decision to substitute Richarlison during another defeat at Crystal Palace.
Demarai Gray's poor pass let in Jordan Ayew, whose pass allowed Conor Gallagher to sweep home his fifth Premier League goal since joining from Chelsea on loan at the start of the season.
At 1-0, manager Benitez replaced Brazil forward Richarlison - who was clearly unhappy to go off - with Salomon Rondon, which provoked an angry reaction from the travelling fans at Selhurst Park.
Four minutes later, James Tomkins made it 2-0 from close range following a corner by Will Hughes, who was making his first start since joining Palace in August.
Rondon's first goal for Everton gave Benitez's side hope but Gallagher's wonderful finish from outside the box in the closing moments secured a thoroughly deserved win that lifts Palace above the Toffees into 12th spot in the Premier League table.
Palace were the more threatening team, with Jordan Pickford forced to save from Ayew and Wilfried Zaha before England midfielder Gallagher struck in the closing stages of the first half.
Everton have won 10 points from losing positions this season but were unable to avoid a fourth defeat in five games and face a daunting return to London on Thursday to take on third-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (19:45 GMT).
Fans turn on Benitez
Monday's late win over Arsenal helped alleviate some pressure on Benitez but there was no mistaking the whistles and jeers when he opted to replace Richarlison with Rondon shortly before the hour mark.
Richarlison, who had just 10 touches, shook his head as he slowly walked off the pitch before slumping into a seat in the dugout.
Everton actually played their most threatening football with the number seven off the pitch.
After Rondon pulled a goal back from close range, Andros Townsend had an attempt deflected narrowly wide against his former club.
Then Anthony Gordon went for goal instead of passing, Palace keeper Vicente Guaita denying the substitute before Gallagher produced a sumptuous finish in the 93rd minute.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number5Player nameTomkinsAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
9.05
- Squad number12Player nameHughesAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
6.86
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
6.95
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number8Player nameDelphAverage rating
3.60
- Squad number14Player nameTownsendAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number21Player nameAndré GomesAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
4.04
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
4.80
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 2Ward
- 5Tomkins
- 6Guéhi
- 3MitchellSubstituted forClyneat 90+1'minutes
- 23Gallagher
- 12HughesSubstituted forSchluppat 73'minutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 9J Ayew
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forBentekeat 74'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 7Olise
- 10Eze
- 14Mateta
- 15Schlupp
- 17Clyne
- 20Benteke
- 34Kelly
- 44Riedewald
Everton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 4Holgate
- 5Keane
- 22Godfrey
- 8DelphSubstituted forGordonat 58'minutes
- 14Townsend
- 16DoucouréBooked at 72mins
- 21André Gomes
- 11GrayBooked at 76mins
- 7RicharlisonSubstituted forRondónat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 15Begovic
- 17Iwobi
- 24Gordon
- 25Gbamin
- 32Branthwaite
- 33Rondón
- 50Simms
- 62Onyango
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 24,066
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne replaces Tyrick Mitchell.
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by André Gomes (Everton).
Post update
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).
Post update
Foul by Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Séamus Coleman (Everton).
Post update
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Why do club owners change the Manager when the multi-millionaire ponces on the pitch are stealing a living.
A good win for the better team.
😂😂😂