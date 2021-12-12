Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace3EvertonEverton1

Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton: Four defeats in five games for Toffees

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments165

James Tomkins scores for Crystal Palace against Everton in the Premier League
James Tomkins scored his first Premier League goal since 28 December 2019

Everton's wretched season continued as fans booed Rafael Benitez's decision to substitute Richarlison during another defeat at Crystal Palace.

Demarai Gray's poor pass let in Jordan Ayew, whose pass allowed Conor Gallagher to sweep home his fifth Premier League goal since joining from Chelsea on loan at the start of the season.

At 1-0, manager Benitez replaced Brazil forward Richarlison - who was clearly unhappy to go off - with Salomon Rondon, which provoked an angry reaction from the travelling fans at Selhurst Park.

Four minutes later, James Tomkins made it 2-0 from close range following a corner by Will Hughes, who was making his first start since joining Palace in August.

Rondon's first goal for Everton gave Benitez's side hope but Gallagher's wonderful finish from outside the box in the closing moments secured a thoroughly deserved win that lifts Palace above the Toffees into 12th spot in the Premier League table.

Palace were the more threatening team, with Jordan Pickford forced to save from Ayew and Wilfried Zaha before England midfielder Gallagher struck in the closing stages of the first half.

Everton have won 10 points from losing positions this season but were unable to avoid a fourth defeat in five games and face a daunting return to London on Thursday to take on third-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (19:45 GMT).

Fans turn on Benitez

Monday's late win over Arsenal helped alleviate some pressure on Benitez but there was no mistaking the whistles and jeers when he opted to replace Richarlison with Rondon shortly before the hour mark.

Richarlison, who had just 10 touches, shook his head as he slowly walked off the pitch before slumping into a seat in the dugout.

Everton actually played their most threatening football with the number seven off the pitch.

After Rondon pulled a goal back from close range, Andros Townsend had an attempt deflected narrowly wide against his former club.

Then Anthony Gordon went for goal instead of passing, Palace keeper Vicente Guaita denying the substitute before Gallagher produced a sumptuous finish in the 93rd minute.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    7.22

  2. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    7.11

  3. Squad number5Player nameTomkins
    Average rating

    7.58

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    7.45

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.32

  6. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    9.05

  7. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    7.73

  8. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    7.25

  9. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    7.90

  10. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    7.24

  11. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    6.86

Substitutes

  1. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    6.91

  2. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    6.58

  3. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    6.95

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.02

  2. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    3.89

  3. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    3.83

  4. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    4.03

  5. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.77

  6. Squad number8Player nameDelph
    Average rating

    3.60

  7. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    4.67

  8. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.26

  9. Squad number21Player nameAndré Gomes
    Average rating

    4.06

  10. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    4.58

  11. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    4.04

Substitutes

  1. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.48

  2. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    4.80

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 5Tomkins
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3MitchellSubstituted forClyneat 90+1'minutes
  • 23Gallagher
  • 12HughesSubstituted forSchluppat 73'minutes
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 9J Ayew
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forBentekeat 74'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 7Olise
  • 10Eze
  • 14Mateta
  • 15Schlupp
  • 17Clyne
  • 20Benteke
  • 34Kelly
  • 44Riedewald

Everton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 22Godfrey
  • 8DelphSubstituted forGordonat 58'minutes
  • 14Townsend
  • 16DoucouréBooked at 72mins
  • 21André Gomes
  • 11GrayBooked at 76mins
  • 7RicharlisonSubstituted forRondónat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 15Begovic
  • 17Iwobi
  • 24Gordon
  • 25Gbamin
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 33Rondón
  • 50Simms
  • 62Onyango
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
24,066

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).

  6. Post update

    Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne replaces Tyrick Mitchell.

  10. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by André Gomes (Everton).

  12. Post update

    Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).

  15. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.

  17. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Séamus Coleman (Everton).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  20. Post update

    Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

167 comments

  • Comment posted by Merlin52, today at 18:29

    Great Palace performance. Everton lucky to finish with 11 men on pitch. A stronger ref might have taken action. A dirty side who got what they deserved..... nothing.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 18:32

      JimmyC replied:
      Couple of wild lunges, as usual

  • Comment posted by Uncle Ronnies Legs are Trombones, today at 18:36

    No doubt Benitez will get a rinsing for those Clowns he inherited.
    Why do club owners change the Manager when the multi-millionaire ponces on the pitch are stealing a living.

  • Comment posted by NE14T, today at 18:29

    Well done Palace. That Gallagher boy is the real deal.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:43

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Definitely (maybe) a rock n roll star

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 18:32

    Coleman trying to get a player booked by kicking the ball at him and costs a goal, karma at its finest.

  • Comment posted by Foxes Never Die, today at 18:28

    Remember when everton fans said Richarlison was the best Brazilian in the league because a gossip column said PSG wanted him. Awful player with an awful attitude.

    • Reply posted by MickSals, today at 18:31

      MickSals replied:
      What sort of Brazilian are you referring to?

  • Comment posted by GoodGrief, today at 18:32

    Oh dear oh dear. Richarlison off. Rondón on. Like replacing Holmes with Lestrade. Unfathomable. Oh, Rondón's scored. Still 2-1: utterly dreadful substitution. 15' to go. 10' to go. 7' to go. Gordon chance. Missed. Great goal by Palace. Full time. What a farce. All credit to Palace fans. What a fantastic atmosphere you create. Fans around the country should be inspired by you. Incessant passion.

    • Reply posted by Comrad Pravda, today at 18:45

      Comrad Pravda replied:
      The number of time a pro footballer fails to square the ball for a tap in has me wondering if Coaches NEVER go over the game and show up the bad decisions to their players.

  • Comment posted by MickSals, today at 18:30

    Not in to kicking a man when he is down, but I am in to seeing unnecessary nastiness and aggression blow up in the face. Seamus Coleman, sleep well

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 18:42

    Superior Eagles chew up the irritable Toffeemen and leave Rafa dancing with rage.
    A good win for the better team.

  • Comment posted by Johnny, today at 18:31

    Merry Christmas Everton 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 18:38

      Maltesetoxteth replied:
      Thank you

  • Comment posted by DMarcroft, today at 18:36

    Blue bus parked, badly.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 18:31

    It’s all coming apart at the seams for Everton.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:45

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      At the Seamus 😂🤣

  • Comment posted by Red till Dead, today at 18:28

    Two words. Going down!!
    😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Spoonman, today at 18:31

      Spoonman replied:
      I can think of two other words for you... 🤣