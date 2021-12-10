Crystal Palace v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace have no new injury concerns for the visit of Everton, with defender Joel Ward available following suspension.

Joachim Andersen has returned to training but James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson remain out.

Everton full-back Lucas Digne has been training after he was left out of the squad to face Arsenal, while Salomon Rondon is also available.

Yerry Mina is sidelined with the calf injury sustained versus Arsenal.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton got a great result against Arsenal on Monday, and the way they got it - so late on and with such a good strike - will have lifted the whole club.

Crystal Palace have taken only one point from their past four games, including three defeats in row.

But two of those losses came after they conceded late on, and even against Manchester United last week they missed a really good chance with the score at 0-0.

So the Eagles will be competitive, especially at home where they have only lost once under Patrick Vieira all season.

But I just don't see Everton boss Rafael Benitez taking many risks here, because it would be such a big backwards step to lose this game after that win over the Gunners.

Benitez will be absolutely determined not to be beaten, and I think he would take a draw now.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are winless in the past 13 Premier League meetings.

Everton's run of 10 league games unbeaten at Selhurst Park is a tally bettered just twice at any away ground in their top-flight history: 11 matches at Preston between 1897 and 1911, and 15 at Liverpool between 1899 and 1914.

Palace's solitary Premier League win in 12 attempts at home to Everton came in 1994. They've scored six goals in total during that run.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have suffered three consecutive league defeats, having lost just twice in their opening 12 matches.

Palace have scored five first-half goals this season, the fewest of any Premier League team bar Wolves prior to the weekend.

However, they can equal the club Premier League record of scoring in seven successive home matches.

Christian Benteke's tally of five headed goals in 2021 is the highest of any Premier League player.

Patrick Vieira won a career-best 13 Premier League matches as a player against Everton.

Everton

Everton's victory against Arsenal ended a run of eight games without a win.

The Toffees are winless in five away league matches (D1 L4), their longest run in more than two years. They have conceded first in each of those fixtures.

They can fail to score in three successive Premier League away games for the first time since 2015.

Everton have won a league-high 10 points from losing positions this season.

They are at risk of becoming the first Premier League side to fail to score for a seventh successive match on a Sunday.

Everton could lose 17 games in the same calendar year for the first time in 16 years.

Demarai Gray has scored a career-best five Premier League goals this season. His previous five goals came across 54 top-flight appearances.

