Leicester City v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Youri Tielemans has not featured in the league for Leicester since injuring his calf at Leeds on 7 November

TEAM NEWS

Leicester are again likely to be without many of their first-team squad because of Covid or other illnesses.

Seven players missed the trip to Napoli with sickness but manager Brendan Rodgers will not ask for Sunday's match to be postponed unless the outbreak reaches an "absolutely critical stage". external-link

Youri Tielemans and Ryan Bertrand could feature after both returned from injury in Thursday's defeat.

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar should be available despite a rib problem.

Ryan Fraser is expected to overcome a hamstring issue and Ciaran Clark has completed a suspension but manager Eddie Howe says the Magpies are managing "a couple of knocks and niggles".

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Like Tottenham, Leicester have had a number of positive Covid-19 tests in their squad. We might find out a bit more about who is affected nearer kick-off.

If, for example, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes can play then I would still fancy Leicester. Again, I would go for a different outcome if the Foxes are without several of their best players.

Newcastle will be on a high after finally getting their first win of the season last week but they rode their luck against Burnley and they still have big problems at the back. If Leicester are anywhere near full strength, they will find a way through.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Idles bassist Adam Devonshire

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won eight Premier League games versus Newcastle since promotion to the top flight in 2014, more than against any other side.

The Magpies have won three of their past four away league matches versus the Foxes, although the fixture they failed to win was a 5-0 away defeat in September 2019.

None of the last 13 top-flight meetings have ended in a draw.

Leicester City

Leicester have conceded at least twice in each of their past five Premier League games at the King Power Stadium - they have not done so in six consecutive home league fixtures since 1964.

The Foxes have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous 14 top-flight matches - the only current Premier League side with a worse record are Watford (25 games prior to the latest round of fixtures).

They are at risk of losing nine top-flight home games in a calendar year for the first time in their history.

Leicester were awarded 12 Premier League penalties last season, more than any other side, but are one of just four clubs prior to the weekend yet to be handed a spot-kick in the current campaign.

Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded a league-high seven headed goals this season, while their tally of 10 goals conceded from set-pieces (excluding penalties) is matched only by Crystal Palace.

Jamie Vardy has been directly involved in 25 goals in his last 18 Premier League appearances against sides starting the day in the relegation zone, scoring 18 and assisting seven.

Vardy needs one Premier League goal to surpass Ian Wright's record of 93 after his 30th birthday.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's past three league victories have come against sides in the relegation zone. They ended last season with victories against already relegated Sheffield United and Fulham, then beat 18th-placed Burnley last Saturday.

The last time they beat a side outside of the bottom three was May's 4-2 win at Leicester.

Eddie Howe is winless in all nine of his matches as a manager away to Leicester, losing five of those games.

Callum Wilson has scored 18 league goals for Newcastle since joining in September 2020, 10 more than any other Magpies player.

Federico Fernandez is set to become the fifth Argentine player to make 200 Premier League appearances, emulating Pablo Zabaleta, Sergio Aguero, Fabricio Coloccini and Carlos Tevez.

My Leicester City XI Choose your Leicester City formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Newcastle United XI Choose your Newcastle United starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team