Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Women's Super League after overcoming Brighton at Crawley.

Megan Walsh had frustrated the visitors with some superb saves before Hayley Ladd struck on the stroke of half-time.

The Wales international scored from close range following a short corner.

Norway midfielder Vilde boe Risa doubled the lead after connecting with Alessia Russo's cross as United ended a four-match winless run in the WSL with an impressive clean sheet victory.

Dominant United get the points

It was a dominant performance by Marc Skinner's side as they secured their first win in the competition since 3 October in front of the live BBC Two cameras.

United had 30 attempts during the game of which 14 were on target.

But they found Walsh in inspired form, the Brighton keeper denying Boe Risa on at least four occasions before the United player doubled the lead.

At 2-0, Brighton's Ellie Brazil went close while United keeper Mary Earps hurt herself during a goalmouth scramble.

But Brighton, who have impressed this season and started the weekend third in the table, have now lost back-to-back WSL games.

It does not get any easier for Hope Powell's team, who are away to leaders Arsenal next Sunday (18:45 GMT).