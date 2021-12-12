Match ends, Everton Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.
Toni Duggan scored her first WSL goal for Everton in eight years as the Toffees claimed a draw with West Ham.
Duggan netted the hosts' equaliser in the 76th minute, poking an effort beyond onrushing Hammers keeper Mackenzie Arnold.
Zaneta Wyne's tap-in had broken the deadlock for West Ham after 40 minutes.
Both sides pushed for a late winner but the points were ultimately shared at Walton Hall Park.
Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Duggan last found the target in the league for Everton in 2013 during her first spell at the club, but the summer arrival made no mistake when she went through on goal in the second half.
The 30-year-old has now scored twice in as many games after netting her first of the season against Durham in the FA WSL Cup last time out.
Duggan's leveller was a little harsh on West Ham who had dominated for much of the game but failed to add to their lead.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1MacIver
- 4SeveckeBooked at 90mins
- 5Bjorn
- 6GeorgeBooked at 78mins
- 3TurnerSubstituted forPattinsonat 58'minutes
- 8Christiansen
- 17GrahamSubstituted forAnvegardat 66'minutes
- 22GalliSubstituted forBennisonat 58'minutes
- 7Dali
- 10Magill
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 18Brosnan
- 19Anvegard
- 20Finnigan
- 21Maier
- 26Clinton
- 28Bennison
- 30Pattinson
West Ham Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Arnold
- 2WyneSubstituted forLonghurstat 75'minutes
- 22Fisk
- 5Flaherty
- 23Cissoko
- 10SvitkováBooked at 31mins
- 13Yallop
- 4Stringer
- 14Hasegawa
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 7EvansSubstituted forWalkerat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Walker
- 12Longhurst
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Katerina Svitková.
Booking
Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).
Post update
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
Post update
Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).
Post update
Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anna Anvegard.
Post update
Foul by Kenza Dali (Everton Women).
Post update
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Simone Magill (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenza Dali.
Post update
Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).
Post update
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Gabrielle George (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).
Post update
Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
