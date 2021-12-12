Last updated on .From the section Football

Everton have found the net in six of their past seven matches

Toni Duggan scored her first WSL goal for Everton in eight years as the Toffees claimed a draw with West Ham.

Duggan netted the hosts' equaliser in the 76th minute, poking an effort beyond onrushing Hammers keeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Zaneta Wyne's tap-in had broken the deadlock for West Ham after 40 minutes.

Both sides pushed for a late winner but the points were ultimately shared at Walton Hall Park.

Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Duggan last found the target in the league for Everton in 2013 during her first spell at the club, but the summer arrival made no mistake when she went through on goal in the second half.

The 30-year-old has now scored twice in as many games after netting her first of the season against Durham in the FA WSL Cup last time out.

Duggan's leveller was a little harsh on West Ham who had dominated for much of the game but failed to add to their lead.