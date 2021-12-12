The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women1West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1

Everton Women 1-1 West Ham United Women: Toni Duggan scores first Everton WSL goal in eight years

Last updated on .From the section Football

Everton Women v West Ham United Women
Everton have found the net in six of their past seven matches

Toni Duggan scored her first WSL goal for Everton in eight years as the Toffees claimed a draw with West Ham.

Duggan netted the hosts' equaliser in the 76th minute, poking an effort beyond onrushing Hammers keeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Zaneta Wyne's tap-in had broken the deadlock for West Ham after 40 minutes.

Both sides pushed for a late winner but the points were ultimately shared at Walton Hall Park.

Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Duggan last found the target in the league for Everton in 2013 during her first spell at the club, but the summer arrival made no mistake when she went through on goal in the second half.

The 30-year-old has now scored twice in as many games after netting her first of the season against Durham in the FA WSL Cup last time out.

Duggan's leveller was a little harsh on West Ham who had dominated for much of the game but failed to add to their lead.

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MacIver
  • 4SeveckeBooked at 90mins
  • 5Bjorn
  • 6GeorgeBooked at 78mins
  • 3TurnerSubstituted forPattinsonat 58'minutes
  • 8Christiansen
  • 17GrahamSubstituted forAnvegardat 66'minutes
  • 22GalliSubstituted forBennisonat 58'minutes
  • 7Dali
  • 10Magill
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 18Brosnan
  • 19Anvegard
  • 20Finnigan
  • 21Maier
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
  • 30Pattinson

West Ham Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 2WyneSubstituted forLonghurstat 75'minutes
  • 22Fisk
  • 5Flaherty
  • 23Cissoko
  • 10SvitkováBooked at 31mins
  • 13Yallop
  • 4Stringer
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 7EvansSubstituted forWalkerat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Walker
  • 12Longhurst
  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Garrard
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Katerina Svitková.

  5. Booking

    Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).

  7. Post update

    Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).

  10. Post update

    Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anna Anvegard.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kenza Dali (Everton Women).

  14. Post update

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Simone Magill (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenza Dali.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).

  17. Post update

    Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Booking

    Gabrielle George (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

  20. Post update

    Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87102632322
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Brighton Women9504129315
4Man Utd Women94321413115
5Tottenham Women842296314
6West Ham Women93421211113
7Reading Women94141112-113
8Man City Women93241818011
9Everton Women9324915-611
10Aston Villa Women8314515-1010
11B'ham City Women9027423-192
12Leicester City Women8008319-160
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories