The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1

Everton Women v West Ham United Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MacIver
  • 4Sevecke
  • 5Bjorn
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 8Christiansen
  • 17Graham
  • 22Galli
  • 7Dali
  • 10Magill
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 18Brosnan
  • 19Anvegard
  • 20Finnigan
  • 21Maier
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
  • 30Pattinson

West Ham Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 2Wyne
  • 22Fisk
  • 5Flaherty
  • 23Cissoko
  • 10SvitkováBooked at 31mins
  • 13Yallop
  • 4Stringer
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 7Evans

Substitutes

  • 9Walker
  • 12Longhurst
  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Garrard
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Everton Women 0, West Ham United Women 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lisa Evans.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danielle Turner.

  5. Post update

    Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danielle Turner (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katerina Svitková.

  9. Booking

    Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.

  13. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United Women. Zaneta Wyne tries a through ball, but Tameka Yallop is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lisa Evans.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen tries a through ball, but Kenza Dali is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danielle Turner (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Duggan.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Toni Duggan (Everton Women).

  19. Post update

    Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87102632322
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Brighton Women9504129315
4West Ham Women94321210215
5Man Utd Women94321413115
6Tottenham Women842296314
7Reading Women94141112-113
8Man City Women93241616011
9Everton Women9315815-710
10Aston Villa Women8314515-1010
11B'ham City Women9027221-192
12Leicester City Women8008319-160
View full The FA Women's Super League table

