Everton Women v West Ham United Women

First Half ends, Everton Women 0, West Ham United Women 1.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1MacIver
- 4Sevecke
- 5Bjorn
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 8Christiansen
- 17Graham
- 22Galli
- 7Dali
- 10Magill
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 18Brosnan
- 19Anvegard
- 20Finnigan
- 21Maier
- 26Clinton
- 28Bennison
- 30Pattinson
West Ham Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Arnold
- 2Wyne
- 22Fisk
- 5Flaherty
- 23Cissoko
- 10SvitkováBooked at 31mins
- 13Yallop
- 4Stringer
- 14Hasegawa
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 7Evans
Substitutes
- 9Walker
- 12Longhurst
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lisa Evans.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danielle Turner.
Post update
Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Danielle Turner (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katerina Svitková.
Booking
Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
(Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United Women. Zaneta Wyne tries a through ball, but Tameka Yallop is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lisa Evans.
Post update
Offside, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen tries a through ball, but Kenza Dali is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danielle Turner (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Duggan.
Post update
Foul by Toni Duggan (Everton Women).
Post update
Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
