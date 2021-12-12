Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Frida Maanum came off the bench to score twice for Arsenal in the second half

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Women's Super League table with a routine victory over bottom side Leicester City in manager Lydia Bedford's first game in charge.

Jordan Nobbs and Vivianne Miedema put Arsenal 2-0 up before Leicester defender Jemma Purfield was sent off.

Substitute Frida Maanum headed in two goals in two minutes after the break to extend Arsenal's lead.

Victory means Arsenal pull four points clear of defending champions Chelsea.

Arsenal dominated possession early on and were rewarded when Nobbs fired in the opener from a Miedema cutback.

The Dutch striker then added a goal of her own when she was teed up from close range, before Purfield pulled back Arsenal forward Nikita Parris when she was racing through in a clear goalscoring opportunity.

That put Leicester on the back foot in the second half but they defended well for large periods until Maanum dealt two quick blows from crosses on each side.

Arsenal were able to capitalise on Chelsea's shock defeat by Reading on Saturday to move four points clear of Emma Hayes' side.

They also bounced back from successive defeats by Chelsea (in the FA Cup) and Barcelona (in the Champions League) in the past week.

Meanwhile, Leicester remain bottom of the table without a point in the WSL going into a crucial match with Birmingham City on 19 December, which could be a relegation decider.

'We have to keep winning'

Jordan Nobbs scored her first WSL goal of the season while captaining Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs speaking to Sky Sports: "It's huge for us. We're focusing on every game and every team has shown you can't take your foot off the pedal. That's what we wanted to do. It's a big three points for us and we keep moving forward.

"Anything can still change. We just have to keep winning every single game."

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall speaking to Sky Sports: "I'm satisfied with the highs in the game. They were really good. But I thought we had too many lows in the game too.

"We made some easy mistakes which gave Leicester a few opportunities so we need to have higher standards. We gave the ball away too easily."

Leicester City boss Lydia Bedford speaking to Sky Sports: "The resilience was fantastic. We spoke earlier this week about being a family and sticking together. I said to them at half time that now is their opportunity to put their money where their mouth is and work together as a team. We worked hard and I was really pleased with that second half performance.

"These girls want to prove to the league they can climb the table. The passion came out on the pitch and you want to see that energy.

"Birmingham is obviously a big game but for us there's lots of games left this season that we have opportunities to pick up points in."