Arsenal WomenArsenal Women4Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Arsenal 4-0 Leicester City: Gunners extend WSL lead with victory over Leicester

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Frida Maanum scores for Arsenal
Frida Maanum came off the bench to score twice for Arsenal in the second half

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Women's Super League table with a routine victory over bottom side Leicester City in manager Lydia Bedford's first game in charge.

Jordan Nobbs and Vivianne Miedema put Arsenal 2-0 up before Leicester defender Jemma Purfield was sent off.

Substitute Frida Maanum headed in two goals in two minutes after the break to extend Arsenal's lead.

Victory means Arsenal pull four points clear of defending champions Chelsea.

Arsenal dominated possession early on and were rewarded when Nobbs fired in the opener from a Miedema cutback.

The Dutch striker then added a goal of her own when she was teed up from close range, before Purfield pulled back Arsenal forward Nikita Parris when she was racing through in a clear goalscoring opportunity.

That put Leicester on the back foot in the second half but they defended well for large periods until Maanum dealt two quick blows from crosses on each side.

Arsenal were able to capitalise on Chelsea's shock defeat by Reading on Saturday to move four points clear of Emma Hayes' side.

They also bounced back from successive defeats by Chelsea (in the FA Cup) and Barcelona (in the Champions League) in the past week.

Meanwhile, Leicester remain bottom of the table without a point in the WSL going into a crucial match with Birmingham City on 19 December, which could be a relegation decider.

'We have to keep winning'

Jordan Nobbs celebrates
Jordan Nobbs scored her first WSL goal of the season while captaining Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs speaking to Sky Sports: "It's huge for us. We're focusing on every game and every team has shown you can't take your foot off the pedal. That's what we wanted to do. It's a big three points for us and we keep moving forward.

"Anything can still change. We just have to keep winning every single game."

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall speaking to Sky Sports: "I'm satisfied with the highs in the game. They were really good. But I thought we had too many lows in the game too.

"We made some easy mistakes which gave Leicester a few opportunities so we need to have higher standards. We gave the ball away too easily."

Leicester City boss Lydia Bedford speaking to Sky Sports: "The resilience was fantastic. We spoke earlier this week about being a family and sticking together. I said to them at half time that now is their opportunity to put their money where their mouth is and work together as a team. We worked hard and I was really pleased with that second half performance.

"These girls want to prove to the league they can climb the table. The passion came out on the pitch and you want to see that energy.

"Birmingham is obviously a big game but for us there's lots of games left this season that we have opportunities to pick up points in."

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Williams
  • 4Patten
  • 20Boye SørensenSubstituted forSchnaderbeckat 60'minutes
  • 3Wubben-MoySubstituted forGoldieat 86'minutes
  • 15McCabeSubstituted forCatleyat 60'minutes
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 8NobbsBooked at 90mins
  • 13Wälti
  • 14Parris
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forMaanumat 72'minutes
  • 9MeadSubstituted forLittleat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 10Little
  • 12Maanum
  • 19Foord
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 24Stenson
  • 29Goldie

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lambourne
  • 6Brougham
  • 23PurfieldBooked at 43mins
  • 15Howard
  • 14de Graaf
  • 27O'BrienBooked at 6mins
  • 18BarkerSubstituted forPikeat 55'minutes
  • 22PlumptreBooked at 86mins
  • 3TierneyBooked at 82mins
  • 9SigsworthBooked at 3minsSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
  • 7Flint

Substitutes

  • 8Pike
  • 10Devlin
  • 19Grant
  • 20Zajmi
  • 34Smith
  • 48Harris
Referee:
Emily Heaslip
Attendance:
1,316

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home25
Away2
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away8

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women98103032725
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women9522117417
4Brighton Women9504129315
5Man Utd Women94321413115
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women9324915-611
10Aston Villa Women9315617-1110
11B'ham City Women9018424-201
12Leicester City Women9009323-200
View full The FA Women's Super League table

