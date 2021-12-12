The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women2

Aston Villa Women 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur Women: Williams goal lifts Spurs third in WSL

By Luke ReddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Tottenham Women's player's celebrate
Tottenham moved third in the Women's Super League after their win at Aston Villa

Tottenham moved third in the Women's Super League after Rachel Williams sealed a dogged win at Aston Villa.

Rehanne Skinner's side fought back from a goal down after Villa's Remi Allen applied a deft and clever finish.

But Kyah Simon coolly levelled with a penalty after Ria Percival was brought down by Megan Sargeant, and Williams delivered the key second-half moment finishing off good work by Jess Naz.

Sargeant almost levelled late on but her shot was cleared off the line.

Spurs keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela was unable to hold a high ball into the box, allowing Sargeant to flick goalwards only for a panicked clearance to deny her.

She claimed the ball had crossed but there is no goal-line technology in the WSL so she was unable to prove her point.

In truth, Villa probably merited a draw rather than a fifth defeat in six league games.

Spurs, though, have only conceded seven goals in the league this season - the third-lowest tally - and their solid foundation afforded them the platform needed to find a win that moves them back above Brighton, who lost 2-0 to Manchester United earlier on Sunday.

They now face Coventry United in the Continental Cup on Wednesday before taking on Everton in the WSL next Sunday, while on the same days Villa face Blackburn in cup competition and Manchester United in the league.

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 3Sargeant
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 31LittlejohnBooked at 45minsSubstituted forEwersat 89'minutes
  • 8ArthurSubstituted forBlindkilde-Browneat 74'minutes
  • 4AllenBooked at 77mins
  • 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forHaylesat 89'minutes
  • 9GielnikSubstituted forGregoryat 83'minutes
  • 7Lehmann

Substitutes

  • 5N'Dow
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Gregory
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 20Davison
  • 21Ewers
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Korpela
  • 29Neville
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 17SimonSubstituted forAyaneat 90+1'minutes
  • 21ClemaronBooked at 62minsSubstituted forAddisonat 73'minutes
  • 8Cho
  • 7Naz
  • 12Percival
  • 10WilliamsBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Morgan
  • 4Green
  • 9Tang
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane
  • 25Heeps
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Kyah Simon.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Shania Hayles replaces Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Marisa Ewers replaces Ruesha Littlejohn.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  7. Post update

    Meaghan Sargeant (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Freya Gregory (Aston Villa Women).

  10. Post update

    Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Freya Gregory replaces Emily Gielnik.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  14. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Williams.

  16. Post update

    Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Meaghan Sargeant (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  20. Booking

    Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women98103032725
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women9522117417
4Brighton Women9504129315
5Man Utd Women94321413115
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women9324915-611
10Aston Villa Women9315617-1110
11B'ham City Women9018424-201
12Leicester City Women9009323-200
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories