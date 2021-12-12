Last updated on .From the section Football

Tottenham moved third in the Women's Super League after Rachel Williams sealed a dogged win at Aston Villa.

Rehanne Skinner's side fought back from a goal down after Villa's Remi Allen applied a deft and clever finish.

But Kyah Simon coolly levelled with a penalty after Ria Percival was brought down by Megan Sargeant, and Williams delivered the key second-half moment finishing off good work by Jess Naz.

Sargeant almost levelled late on but her shot was cleared off the line.

Spurs keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela was unable to hold a high ball into the box, allowing Sargeant to flick goalwards only for a panicked clearance to deny her.

She claimed the ball had crossed but there is no goal-line technology in the WSL so she was unable to prove her point.

In truth, Villa probably merited a draw rather than a fifth defeat in six league games.

Spurs, though, have only conceded seven goals in the league this season - the third-lowest tally - and their solid foundation afforded them the platform needed to find a win that moves them back above Brighton, who lost 2-0 to Manchester United earlier on Sunday.

They now face Coventry United in the Continental Cup on Wednesday before taking on Everton in the WSL next Sunday, while on the same days Villa face Blackburn in cup competition and Manchester United in the league.