Match ends, Aston Villa Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.
Tottenham moved third in the Women's Super League after Rachel Williams sealed a dogged win at Aston Villa.
Rehanne Skinner's side fought back from a goal down after Villa's Remi Allen applied a deft and clever finish.
But Kyah Simon coolly levelled with a penalty after Ria Percival was brought down by Megan Sargeant, and Williams delivered the key second-half moment finishing off good work by Jess Naz.
Sargeant almost levelled late on but her shot was cleared off the line.
Spurs keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela was unable to hold a high ball into the box, allowing Sargeant to flick goalwards only for a panicked clearance to deny her.
She claimed the ball had crossed but there is no goal-line technology in the WSL so she was unable to prove her point.
In truth, Villa probably merited a draw rather than a fifth defeat in six league games.
Spurs, though, have only conceded seven goals in the league this season - the third-lowest tally - and their solid foundation afforded them the platform needed to find a win that moves them back above Brighton, who lost 2-0 to Manchester United earlier on Sunday.
They now face Coventry United in the Continental Cup on Wednesday before taking on Everton in the WSL next Sunday, while on the same days Villa face Blackburn in cup competition and Manchester United in the league.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 3Sargeant
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 31LittlejohnBooked at 45minsSubstituted forEwersat 89'minutes
- 8ArthurSubstituted forBlindkilde-Browneat 74'minutes
- 4AllenBooked at 77mins
- 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forHaylesat 89'minutes
- 9GielnikSubstituted forGregoryat 83'minutes
- 7Lehmann
Substitutes
- 5N'Dow
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 18Gregory
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 20Davison
- 21Ewers
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Korpela
- 29Neville
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 17SimonSubstituted forAyaneat 90+1'minutes
- 21ClemaronBooked at 62minsSubstituted forAddisonat 73'minutes
- 8Cho
- 7Naz
- 12Percival
- 10WilliamsBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Morgan
- 4Green
- 9Tang
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 18Ubogagu
- 22Spencer
- 23Ayane
- 25Heeps
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Kyah Simon.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Shania Hayles replaces Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Marisa Ewers replaces Ruesha Littlejohn.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Meaghan Sargeant (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Freya Gregory (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Freya Gregory replaces Emily Gielnik.
Post update
Foul by Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Williams.
Post update
Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Meaghan Sargeant (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Hand ball by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Booking
Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- Call of Duty or Battlefield with Bukayo Saka: The England star talks gaming on Press X to Continue
- You're Dead to Me: Who was 'the epitome of the American Renaissance man'?