Aston Villa Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 3Sargeant
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 31Littlejohn
- 8Arthur
- 4Allen
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 9Gielnik
- 7Lehmann
Substitutes
- 5N'Dow
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 18Gregory
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 20Davison
- 21Ewers
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Korpela
- 29Neville
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 17Simon
- 21Clemaron
- 8Cho
- 7Naz
- 12Percival
- 10Williams
Substitutes
- 2Morgan
- 4Green
- 9Tang
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 18Ubogagu
- 22Spencer
- 23Ayane
- 25Heeps
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Alisha Lehmann tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.
Post update
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ria Percival draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Meaghan Sargeant (Aston Villa Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Jessica Naz.
Post update
Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Hand ball by Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alisha Lehmann.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.
Post update
Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Meaghan Sargeant (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jessica Naz with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
