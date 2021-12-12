The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1

Aston Villa Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 3Sargeant
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 8Arthur
  • 4Allen
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 9Gielnik
  • 7Lehmann

Substitutes

  • 5N'Dow
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Gregory
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 20Davison
  • 21Ewers
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Korpela
  • 29Neville
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 17Simon
  • 21Clemaron
  • 8Cho
  • 7Naz
  • 12Percival
  • 10Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Morgan
  • 4Green
  • 9Tang
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane
  • 25Heeps
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  2. Post update

    Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Alisha Lehmann tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Penalty Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ria Percival draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Meaghan Sargeant (Aston Villa Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Jessica Naz.

  8. Post update

    Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women).

  11. Post update

    Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alisha Lehmann.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  15. Post update

    Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

  17. Post update

    Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Meaghan Sargeant (Aston Villa Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jessica Naz with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87102632322
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Brighton Women9504129315
4Tottenham Women9432107315
5Man Utd Women94321413115
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women9324915-611
10Aston Villa Women9324616-1011
11B'ham City Women9018424-201
12Leicester City Women8008319-160
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories