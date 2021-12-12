Match ends, Birmingham City Women 2, Manchester City Women 3.
Ellen White's late winner earned Manchester City a valuable three points and denied Birmingham in an entertaining game at St Andrews.
Christie Murray's penalty gave the hosts the lead, but Georgia Stanway's spectacular effort from 25 yards pulled Gareth Taylor's side level.
Captain Louise Quinn again gave Birmingham the lead before the visitors equalised with Lauren Hemp's header.
White met Khadija Shaw's cross with one minute remaining to seal the win.
Manchester City move up to sixth in the Women's Super League, two points off the top three, while Birmingham remain second-bottom, just one point clear of safety.
Although they came away with nothing, there were encouraging signs for Birmingham interim boss Darren Carter in his first match in charge, with his side matching their goal tally in the first eight league games of the season and troubling Manchester City on numerous other occasions.
The visitors started brightly with White hitting the outside of the right post and Caroline Weir skimming an effort wide but found themselves behind when Murray converted from the spot after Hayley Raso had nudged Veatriki Sarri over.
Taylor's side equalised in spectacular fashion when Stanway picked up the ball about 30 yards from goal before driving forward and sending a brilliant strike across Marie Hourihan into the top right-hand corner.
Quinn poked home from close range after Manchester City failed to clear a free-kick from the left, but they equalised five minutes later with Hemp rising highest to head her fourth league goal of the season.
Both sides pressed for a winner in the second half, but there were not many clear-cut opportunities until White got in front of her marker to steer the winner past Hourihan.
The win means Manchester City - who were without England internationals Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh, Ellie Roebuck, Chloe Kelly and Esme Morgan - have now won back-to-back league games for the first time this season as they close on a Champions League spot.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Hourihan
- 3Scott
- 30Lawley
- 4Quinn
- 2Sandvej
- 25Holloway
- 10Murray
- 8RobertsonBooked at 32minsSubstituted forWhippat 45'minutes
- 7Sarri
- 11Pennock
- 12SmithSubstituted forQuinnat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Finn
- 17Quinn
- 19Whipp
- 21Ramsey
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 32Cowie
- 36Worsley
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Benameur
- 30Mace
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 10StanwayBooked at 72mins
- 15Hemp
- 12AngeldahlSubstituted forLosadaat 63'minutes
- 19Weir
- 13RasoSubstituted forShawat 73'minutes
- 18WhiteBooked at 45mins
- 7Coombs
Substitutes
- 16Park
- 17Losada
- 21Shaw
- 35Keating
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 2, Manchester City Women 3.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Women 2, Manchester City Women 3. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
Post update
Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Marie Hourihan (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucy Whipp (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ellen White with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Gemma Lawley.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Marie Hourihan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cecilie Sandvej (Birmingham City Women).
