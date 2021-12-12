The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women2Man City WomenManchester City Women3

Birmingham City Women 2-3 Manchester City Women: Ellen White scores late winner

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ellen White scores
Ellen White's late winner was just her second league goal of the season

Ellen White's late winner earned Manchester City a valuable three points and denied Birmingham in an entertaining game at St Andrews.

Christie Murray's penalty gave the hosts the lead, but Georgia Stanway's spectacular effort from 25 yards pulled Gareth Taylor's side level.

Captain Louise Quinn again gave Birmingham the lead before the visitors equalised with Lauren Hemp's header.

White met Khadija Shaw's cross with one minute remaining to seal the win.

Manchester City move up to sixth in the Women's Super League, two points off the top three, while Birmingham remain second-bottom, just one point clear of safety.

Although they came away with nothing, there were encouraging signs for Birmingham interim boss Darren Carter in his first match in charge, with his side matching their goal tally in the first eight league games of the season and troubling Manchester City on numerous other occasions.

The visitors started brightly with White hitting the outside of the right post and Caroline Weir skimming an effort wide but found themselves behind when Murray converted from the spot after Hayley Raso had nudged Veatriki Sarri over.

Taylor's side equalised in spectacular fashion when Stanway picked up the ball about 30 yards from goal before driving forward and sending a brilliant strike across Marie Hourihan into the top right-hand corner.

Quinn poked home from close range after Manchester City failed to clear a free-kick from the left, but they equalised five minutes later with Hemp rising highest to head her fourth league goal of the season.

Both sides pressed for a winner in the second half, but there were not many clear-cut opportunities until White got in front of her marker to steer the winner past Hourihan.

The win means Manchester City - who were without England internationals Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh, Ellie Roebuck, Chloe Kelly and Esme Morgan - have now won back-to-back league games for the first time this season as they close on a Champions League spot.

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Hourihan
  • 3Scott
  • 30Lawley
  • 4Quinn
  • 2Sandvej
  • 25Holloway
  • 10Murray
  • 8RobertsonBooked at 32minsSubstituted forWhippat 45'minutes
  • 7Sarri
  • 11Pennock
  • 12SmithSubstituted forQuinnat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Finn
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Whipp
  • 21Ramsey
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 32Cowie
  • 36Worsley

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 30Mace
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 10StanwayBooked at 72mins
  • 15Hemp
  • 12AngeldahlSubstituted forLosadaat 63'minutes
  • 19Weir
  • 13RasoSubstituted forShawat 73'minutes
  • 18WhiteBooked at 45mins
  • 7Coombs

Substitutes

  • 16Park
  • 17Losada
  • 21Shaw
  • 35Keating
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City Women 2, Manchester City Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 2, Manchester City Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women).

  5. Post update

    Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City Women 2, Manchester City Women 3. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).

  8. Post update

    Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

  10. Post update

    Marie Hourihan (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Whipp (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ellen White with a headed pass following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Gemma Lawley.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Marie Hourihan.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cecilie Sandvej (Birmingham City Women).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87102632322
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Brighton Women9504129315
4Man Utd Women94321413115
5Tottenham Women842296314
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women9324915-611
10Aston Villa Women8314515-1010
11B'ham City Women9018424-201
12Leicester City Women8008319-160
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories