Birmingham City Women v Manchester City Women

B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women14:00Man City WomenManchester City Women
Follow live updates of Birmingham v Man City and the other WSL games
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hourihan
- 2Sandvej
- 3Scott
- 4Quinn
- 25Holloway
- 10Murray
- 11Pennock
- 8Robertson
- 12Smith
- 7Sarri
- 30Lawley
Substitutes
- 14Finn
- 17Quinn
- 19Whipp
- 21Ramsey
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 32Cowie
- 36Worsley
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Benameur
- 10Stanway
- 18White
- 7Coombs
- 13Raso
- 5Greenwood
- 19Weir
- 12Angeldahl
- 30Mace
- 15Hemp
- 33Kennedy
Substitutes
- 16Park
- 17Losada
- 21Shaw
- 35Keating
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
- Call of Duty or Battlefield with Bukayo Saka: The England star talks gaming on Press X to Continue
- You're Dead to Me: Who was 'the epitome of the American Renaissance man'?