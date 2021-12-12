The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women14:00Man City WomenManchester City Women
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium, England

Birmingham City Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hourihan
  • 2Sandvej
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 25Holloway
  • 10Murray
  • 11Pennock
  • 8Robertson
  • 12Smith
  • 7Sarri
  • 30Lawley

Substitutes

  • 14Finn
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Whipp
  • 21Ramsey
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 32Cowie
  • 36Worsley

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 10Stanway
  • 18White
  • 7Coombs
  • 13Raso
  • 5Greenwood
  • 19Weir
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 30Mace
  • 15Hemp
  • 33Kennedy

Substitutes

  • 16Park
  • 17Losada
  • 21Shaw
  • 35Keating
Referee:
Helen Conley
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87102632322
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Brighton Women9504129315
4West Ham Women94321210215
5Man Utd Women94321413115
6Tottenham Women842296314
7Reading Women94141112-113
8Man City Women83141616010
9Everton Women9315815-710
10Aston Villa Women8314515-1010
11B'ham City Women8017221-191
12Leicester City Women8008319-160
View full The FA Women's Super League table

