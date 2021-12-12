Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian0RangersRangers2

Hearts 0-2 Rangers: Clinical visitors extend Van Bronckhorst's winning league start

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aribo goal v Hearts
Joe Aribo's fourth goal in five league games doubled Rangers' advantage

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers extended manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's winning league start after a blistering first-half attacking display earned victory at Hearts.

Alfredo Morelos slotted an early opener before Joe Aribo slammed in a quickfire second within four devastating minutes.

The hosts - who had Josh Ginnelly dismissed late on - had plenty of chances, but could not make them count.

The result stretches Rangers' lead to seven points, while Hearts stay third.

Celtic, who have played a game fewer, can narrow the gap back to four when they welcome Motherwell later on Sunday.

The defeat is the first Robbie Neilson's side have suffered at Tynecastle this season. On another day, their unbeaten home run may still be intact, but the Hearts boss will rue a lack of ruthless finishing from his players and an inspired Allan McGregor in the Rangers goal.

Rangers had failed to win on their last three visits to Tynecastle, heightening the challenge for Van Bronckhorst's men, which the Dutchman was keen to highlight before the match.

And his side were almost chasing the game early in a frantic start after a simple ball forward caught the away defence out, resulting in Liam Boyce forcing McGregor to acrobatically tip a lobbed attempt over.

Rangers' backline looked ropey, but the same could not be said for their attack, which was electric.

The Hearts defence simply could not deal with a scintillating visiting frontline, who broke the deadlock when Fashion Sakala breezed pass Cammy Devlin and cut back to Morelos to sweep home in the ninth minute.

Sakala should have doubled the lead, drilling an effort on the volley from the right of the box narrowly past the far post.

But Aribo made no mistake as the champions notched a second goal four minutes later.

Connor Goldson picked out the midfielder on the run with a stunning long-range pass, which was plucked out of the sky by Aribo and smashed low across Craig Gordon.

Neilson's side were still throwing punches, though, as Boyce and Ginnelly both had strikes whistle past either post.

A fine pass from Devlin then sent Boyce in behind and he forced McGregor into another smart stop.

The home side continued to press after the break, with Gary Mackay-Steven forcing McGregor to tip over after a well-worked corner and a Ginnelly cross clipping Calvin Bassey before striking the bar.

Rangers sacrificed a lot of the ball in the second half but could have put the game beyond reach when Scott Arfield, Sakala and Morelos all had shots thwarted by Scotland keeper Craig Gordon, with the latter's effort falling back to Arfield who dragged an attempt wide.

But failure to take at least one of those four chances left the door open for Hearts as Mackay-Steven cut back to Boyce - via a deflection off Goldson's hand - who skied over from close range.

Free-kick specialist Stephen Kingsley then saw a stunning set-piece attempt crash off the bar, but the home side lost their discipline soon after.

Ginnelly, booked earlier, got involved in a needless confrontation with Borna Barisic and saw a second yellow for his troubles.

But even with 10 men, Hearts still threatened as substitute Ben Woodburn forced McGregor to save down to his left.

Boyce attempted to blast home the rebound but was again denied by the Rangers keeper, who sprung up instantly to make another superb save. It ensured his side travelled back to Glasgow with a fourth clean sheet in six games.

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1GordonBooked at 54mins
  • 15Moore
  • 4Souttar
  • 19HalkettBooked at 37mins
  • 3Kingsley
  • 5HaringBooked at 85mins
  • 14DevlinBooked at 84minsSubstituted forGnanduilletat 86'minutes
  • 30GinnellyBooked at 80mins
  • 18McKay
  • 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forWoodburnat 74'minutes
  • 10Boyce

Substitutes

  • 7Walker
  • 8McEneff
  • 9Woodburn
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Cochrane
  • 21Gnanduillet

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregorBooked at 76mins
  • 2TavernierBooked at 69mins
  • 6Goldson
  • 3Bassey
  • 31BarisicBooked at 81mins
  • 18Kamara
  • 17AriboBooked at 70mins
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forLundstramat 83'minutes
  • 37Arfield
  • 14KentBooked at 86mins
  • 20MorelosSubstituted forWrightat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lundstram
  • 7Hagi
  • 10Davis
  • 16Patterson
  • 22Bacuna
  • 23Wright
  • 33McLaughlin
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
18,593

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).

  6. Post update

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Post update

    Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Calvin Bassey (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by John Souttar.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian).

  13. Post update

    Scott Wright (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Cameron Devlin.

  15. Booking

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. James Tavernier tries a through ball, but Ryan Kent is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Allan McGregor.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers17133138142442
2Celtic16112336102635
3Hearts188642617930
4Motherwell177462125-425
5Dundee Utd187471519-425
6Aberdeen187382322124
7Hibernian175571921-220
8Livingston185491423-919
9St Mirren183961829-1118
10Dundee174491733-1616
11Ross County163582229-714
12St Johnstone16358916-714
View full Scottish Premiership table

