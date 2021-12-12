Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Liam Boyce tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number15Player nameMooreAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
6.04
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number3Player nameBasseyAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
3.98
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number17Player nameAriboAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
2.84
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
5.76
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gordon
- 15Moore
- 4Souttar
- 19Halkett
- 3Kingsley
- 5Haring
- 14Devlin
- 30Ginnelly
- 18McKay
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 10Boyce
Substitutes
- 7Walker
- 8McEneff
- 9Woodburn
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 17Cochrane
- 21Gnanduillet
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 3Bassey
- 31Barisic
- 18Kamara
- 17Aribo
- 30Sakala
- 37Arfield
- 14Kent
- 20Morelos
Substitutes
- 4Lundstram
- 7Hagi
- 10Davis
- 16Patterson
- 22Bacuna
- 23Wright
- 33McLaughlin
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Cameron Devlin tries a through ball, but Gary Mackay-Steven is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by James Tavernier.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by James Tavernier.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).
Post update
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Devlin.
Post update
Offside, Rangers. James Tavernier tries a through ball, but Scott Arfield is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).
Post update
Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 2. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor Goldson with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Peter Haring.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
