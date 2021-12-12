Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian0RangersRangers2

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.79

  2. Squad number15Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    6.41

  3. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    6.15

  4. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    5.80

  5. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    6.04

  6. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    6.50

  7. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.96

  8. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    5.35

  9. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    6.28

  10. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    6.46

  11. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    6.04

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    4.47

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    4.79

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.65

  4. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    5.71

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    3.98

  6. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.70

  7. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    4.50

  8. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    5.74

  9. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    2.84

  10. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    5.26

  11. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    5.76

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 15Moore
  • 4Souttar
  • 19Halkett
  • 3Kingsley
  • 5Haring
  • 14Devlin
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 18McKay
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 10Boyce

Substitutes

  • 7Walker
  • 8McEneff
  • 9Woodburn
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Cochrane
  • 21Gnanduillet

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 3Bassey
  • 31Barisic
  • 18Kamara
  • 17Aribo
  • 30Sakala
  • 37Arfield
  • 14Kent
  • 20Morelos

Substitutes

  • 4Lundstram
  • 7Hagi
  • 10Davis
  • 16Patterson
  • 22Bacuna
  • 23Wright
  • 33McLaughlin
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Liam Boyce tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Cameron Devlin tries a through ball, but Gary Mackay-Steven is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by James Tavernier.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by James Tavernier.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  6. Post update

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

  12. Post update

    Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Devlin.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. James Tavernier tries a through ball, but Scott Arfield is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 2. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor Goldson with a through ball.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Peter Haring.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Craig Halkett.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers17133138142442
2Celtic16112336102635
3Hearts188642617930
4Motherwell177462125-425
5Dundee Utd187471519-425
6Aberdeen187382322124
7Hibernian175571921-220
8Livingston185491423-919
9St Mirren183961829-1118
10Dundee174491733-1616
11Ross County163582229-714
12St Johnstone16358916-714
View full Scottish Premiership table

