CelticCeltic1MotherwellMotherwell0

Celtic 1-0 Motherwell: Tom Rogic strike the difference in slender win

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

James Forrest
James Forrest was lost to injury in the first half for Celtic

Celtic maintained a four-point gap behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers as Tom Rogic's strike earned a narrow home win over Motherwell.

The Australian steered in a well-crafted set piece move after the hosts had to weather a first-half storm of pressure from Graham Alexander's men.

Celtic took control in the second half but were made to hang on during a nervy finale at Celtic Park.

Motherwell slip to fifth on goal difference.

While the win keeps Celtic's momentum going, Ange Postecoglou lost yet another player to injury with winger James Forrest going off in the first half.

Pre-match build up centred around one key question - how would Ange Postecoglou conquer Celtic's striking conundrum?

There has hardly been a lack of goals from his Celtic side - quite the opposite - but with Kyogo, Jota, Ajeti and Giakoumakis out, it left the Celtic manager without a glaring alternative.

David Turnbull was the card that Postecoglou would play - at first. The midfielder started as a false nine, but rotated heavily with Forrest, Abada and Rogic in the role.

Forrest didn't remain part of that fluid foursome for long, with the winger succumbing to injury early on and he is now, sadly, set for another spell on the sidelines.

It took the hosts a while to find their rhythm in this new formation and in the first-half, the Steelmen almost made them pay.

Callum Slattery rattled the bar with a sumptuous left-foot strike, whilst both Tony Watt and Kevin van Veen had penalty claims waved away by referee Euan Anderson.

The Hoops dealt with this pressure though and dealt a crushing blow when Rogic sweeped home a set-piece move whilst Motherwell's defence took a brief holiday at the back.

Celtic emerged from the tunnel with renewed vigour, on the hunt for a second which, somehow, would not come.

Rogic should have made it two when delicately threated through by Turnbull, but was denied by a brilliant Liam Kelly stop.

In the next phase of play, Liel Abada crashed a free header off the crossbar from six yards, although he was flagged offside.

That trio continued to menace, with all three testing the Well keeper throughout the second-half, but the lead would remain at just one goal.

Man of the Match: Tom Rogic

A moment of magic was needed to break the deadlock - step up the Wizard of Oz.

What did we learn?

Ange Postecoglou's coy pre-match response regarding strikers hinted at Celtic's striker-less formation. At least he didn't claim it was a 4-6-0.

Add to that a Motherwell side playing with confidence, with three wins from their last five, it was a seemingly perfect cocktail for a scare at Celtic Park.

Celtic have only conceded two at home in the league this season, though, and Graham Alexander's men could not find a way to change the usual narrative.

The Steelmen simply ran out of steam, morale deflated at the timing of the goal - at the end of a half in which they had equalled their hosts.

What they said?

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "We certainly had opportunities to make it more comfortable. When you don't take those opportunities you always give the opposition a chance to hang in there.

"We still handled it fairly well. It was an important victory for us in the middle of a pretty congested schedule.

On James Forrest injury: "It's another challenge for us but I've had challenges since I walked through the door. There's no point crying about it or moaning about it.

Celtic

Starting XI

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 88Juranovic
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 18Rogic
  • 6Bitton
  • 42McGregor
  • 11Abada
  • 14Turnbull
  • 49ForrestSubstituted forJohnstonat 18'minutesSubstituted forRalstonat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16McCarthy
  • 19Johnston
  • 29Bain
  • 30Shaw
  • 52Henderson
  • 56Ralston
  • 57Welsh

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 3Carroll
  • 19McGinley
  • 16SlatteryBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 73'minutes
  • 6Maguire
  • 27Goss
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forRobertsat 87'minutes
  • 9van VeenBooked at 20minsSubstituted forShieldsat 73'minutes
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 12Fox
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 18Cornelius
  • 22Donnelly
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 28Roberts
  • 29Shields
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home26
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 1, Motherwell 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Motherwell 0.

  3. Post update

    Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Motherwell).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Turnbull.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Jordan Roberts tries a through ball, but Tony Watt is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Jordan Roberts replaces Kaiyne Woolery.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Barry Maguire tries a through ball, but Tony Watt is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).

  10. Post update

    Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

  12. Post update

    Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Shields (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tony Watt.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).

  15. Post update

    Connor Shields (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Anthony Ralston replaces Michael Johnston.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Johnston.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers17133138142442
2Celtic17122337102738
3Hearts188642617930
4Dundee Utd187471519-425
5Motherwell187472126-525
6Aberdeen187382322124
7Hibernian175571921-220
8Livingston185491423-919
9St Mirren183961829-1118
10Dundee174491733-1616
11Ross County163582229-714
12St Johnstone16358916-714
View full Scottish Premiership table

