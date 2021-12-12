Match ends, Celtic 1, Motherwell 0.
Celtic maintained a four-point gap behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers as Tom Rogic's strike earned a narrow home win over Motherwell.
The Australian steered in a well-crafted set piece move after the hosts had to weather a first-half storm of pressure from Graham Alexander's men.
Celtic took control in the second half but were made to hang on during a nervy finale at Celtic Park.
Motherwell slip to fifth on goal difference.
While the win keeps Celtic's momentum going, Ange Postecoglou lost yet another player to injury with winger James Forrest going off in the first half.
Pre-match build up centred around one key question - how would Ange Postecoglou conquer Celtic's striking conundrum?
There has hardly been a lack of goals from his Celtic side - quite the opposite - but with Kyogo, Jota, Ajeti and Giakoumakis out, it left the Celtic manager without a glaring alternative.
David Turnbull was the card that Postecoglou would play - at first. The midfielder started as a false nine, but rotated heavily with Forrest, Abada and Rogic in the role.
Forrest didn't remain part of that fluid foursome for long, with the winger succumbing to injury early on and he is now, sadly, set for another spell on the sidelines.
It took the hosts a while to find their rhythm in this new formation and in the first-half, the Steelmen almost made them pay.
Callum Slattery rattled the bar with a sumptuous left-foot strike, whilst both Tony Watt and Kevin van Veen had penalty claims waved away by referee Euan Anderson.
The Hoops dealt with this pressure though and dealt a crushing blow when Rogic sweeped home a set-piece move whilst Motherwell's defence took a brief holiday at the back.
Celtic emerged from the tunnel with renewed vigour, on the hunt for a second which, somehow, would not come.
Rogic should have made it two when delicately threated through by Turnbull, but was denied by a brilliant Liam Kelly stop.
In the next phase of play, Liel Abada crashed a free header off the crossbar from six yards, although he was flagged offside.
That trio continued to menace, with all three testing the Well keeper throughout the second-half, but the lead would remain at just one goal.
Man of the Match: Tom Rogic
A moment of magic was needed to break the deadlock - step up the Wizard of Oz.
What did we learn?
Ange Postecoglou's coy pre-match response regarding strikers hinted at Celtic's striker-less formation. At least he didn't claim it was a 4-6-0.
Add to that a Motherwell side playing with confidence, with three wins from their last five, it was a seemingly perfect cocktail for a scare at Celtic Park.
Celtic have only conceded two at home in the league this season, though, and Graham Alexander's men could not find a way to change the usual narrative.
The Steelmen simply ran out of steam, morale deflated at the timing of the goal - at the end of a half in which they had equalled their hosts.
What they said?
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "We certainly had opportunities to make it more comfortable. When you don't take those opportunities you always give the opposition a chance to hang in there.
"We still handled it fairly well. It was an important victory for us in the middle of a pretty congested schedule.
On James Forrest injury: "It's another challenge for us but I've had challenges since I walked through the door. There's no point crying about it or moaning about it.
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.20
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
5.78
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
5.14
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number28Player nameRobertsAverage rating
3.38
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
3.67
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 88Juranovic
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 18Rogic
- 6Bitton
- 42McGregor
- 11Abada
- 14Turnbull
- 49ForrestSubstituted forJohnstonat 18'minutesSubstituted forRalstonat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 16McCarthy
- 19Johnston
- 29Bain
- 30Shaw
- 52Henderson
- 56Ralston
- 57Welsh
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mugabi
- 3Carroll
- 19McGinley
- 16SlatteryBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 73'minutes
- 6Maguire
- 27Goss
- 7WoolerySubstituted forRobertsat 87'minutes
- 9van VeenBooked at 20minsSubstituted forShieldsat 73'minutes
- 32Watt
Substitutes
- 12Fox
- 17Amaluzor
- 18Cornelius
- 22Donnelly
- 23Grimshaw
- 28Roberts
- 29Shields
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Motherwell 0.
Post update
Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tony Watt (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Turnbull.
Post update
Offside, Motherwell. Jordan Roberts tries a through ball, but Tony Watt is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Jordan Roberts replaces Kaiyne Woolery.
Post update
Offside, Motherwell. Barry Maguire tries a through ball, but Tony Watt is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).
Post update
Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).
Post update
Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Shields (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tony Watt.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).
Post update
Connor Shields (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Anthony Ralston replaces Michael Johnston.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Johnston.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.
