Ipswich were seventh in League One when Paul Cook took charge on 3 March

Ipswich have sacked manager Paul Cook following Saturday's FA Cup second-round goalless draw at home to Barrow.

The former Accrington, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan boss, 54, only took over the League One side in March.

Ipswich chief executive Mark Ashton said: "Following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests.

"I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace him."

Former English top flight side Ipswich will now be seeking their fourth manager since Mick McCarthy left in April 2018, following the short reign of Paul Hurst and two-and-a-half years of Paul Lambert.

Cook was appointed on 2 March, just a month before long-time Ipswich owner Marcus Evans sold the League One club to American investment fund ORG.

"We would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone," added Ashton. "There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement.

"I will communicate more to the media and our supporters on Monday."

Ipswich, who lie 11th in League One, have won just three times in nine games in all competitions.

Since winning 4-1 at Wycombe at the start of November, they have had a packed last 29 days.

They have picked up four points out of a possible 12 in the league, taken two games to get past League Two strugglers Oldham in the FA Cup first round prior to Saturday's stalemate with another League Two side Barrow and been taken to penalties twice in the EFL Trophy, bowing out of the competition to Arsenal Under-21s on Wednesday.