French Ligue 1
LensLens1PSGParis Saint Germain1

Lens 1-1 Paris St-Germain: Georginio Wijnaldum rescues draw for Ligue 1 leaders

PSG's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates his late equaliser against Lens
Georginio Wijnaldum's goal was his first in the league for Paris St-Germain

Georginio Wijnaldum came on as a substitute to rescue a point for Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain with an injury-time header against Lens.

Wijnaldum headed home a wonderful cross from fellow substitute Kylian Mbappe, who had minutes earlier been denied an equaliser by Jean-Louis Leca.

The Lens goalkeeper had also denied Angel di Maria in the first half.

Seko Fofana had given Lens a deserved lead after the break, but despite dominating, they failed to win.

The impressive Fofana made the most of the time and space PSG afforded him with a shot from distance, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas made a mess of his attempted save as it slipped through his grasp.

Navas was beaten again soon after by David Costa, but the Portuguese winger's shot came off the post.

While his mistake gifted the hosts the lead, Navas had done well before the break to keep out Cheick Doucoure and he also denied Przemyslaw Frankowski late on.

Lionel Messi, who started the week by collecting a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or, was kept quiet by a Lens side who dominated, with 64% possession, and who had more chances and shots on goal than opponents who started the night 12 points clear at the top.

With PSG staring at the prospect of losing for the first time in eight league games, Mauricio Pochettino called on prolific striker Mbappe and Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum to change the game with 20 minutes remaining and they linked up for a dramatic late equaliser.

Line-ups

Lens

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Leca
  • 24GraditBooked at 90mins
  • 4Danso
  • 14MedinaBooked at 47mins
  • 11Clauss
  • 28Doucouré
  • 8Fofana
  • 29Frankowski
  • 10KakutaSubstituted forSotocaat 54'minutes
  • 20Pereira Da CostaSubstituted forCahuzacat 80'minutes
  • 15Kalimuendo-MuingaSubstituted forHaïdaraat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fariñez
  • 5Wooh
  • 7Sotoca
  • 9Ganago
  • 18Cahuzac
  • 21Haïdara
  • 25Jean
  • 27Boli
  • 33Varane

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 2HakimiBooked at 90mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 79'minutes
  • 8ParedesSubstituted forWijnaldumat 70'minutes
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forGueyeat 70'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 63mins
  • 30Messi
  • 9IcardiSubstituted forMbappéat 70'minutes
  • 11Di María

Substitutes

  • 7Mbappé
  • 12Rafinha
  • 17Dagba
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 22Diallo
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 27Gueye
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 50G Donnarumma
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamLensAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home18
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lens 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lens 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Booking

    Jonathan Gradit (Lens) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Jonathan Gradit (Lens).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Lens 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

  9. Post update

    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Seko Fofana (Lens).

  11. Booking

    Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

  13. Post update

    Seko Fofana (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Jonathan Clauss (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Massadio Haïdara (Lens) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Seko Fofana.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florian Sotoca (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Seko Fofana following a fast break.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Lens. Yannick Cahuzac replaces David Costa.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Lens. Massadio Haïdara replaces Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga because of an injury.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG17133136162042
2Marseille168532314929
3Rennes1684427141328
4Nice1684425121327
5Lens177643023727
6Brest176652523224
7Lille176652324-124
8Strasbourg166553122923
9Monaco166552320323
10Angers165742321222
11Montpellier166462423122
12Lyon156452323022
13Nantes165472021-119
14Reims164751819-119
15Troyes174491625-916
16Lorient163671325-1215
17Clermont163581931-1214
18Bordeaux162772437-1313
19Metz162681833-1512
20Saint-Étienne162681732-1512
View full French Ligue 1 table

