Georginio Wijnaldum came on as a substitute to rescue a point for Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain with an injury-time header against Lens.
Wijnaldum headed home a wonderful cross from fellow substitute Kylian Mbappe, who had minutes earlier been denied an equaliser by Jean-Louis Leca.
The Lens goalkeeper had also denied Angel di Maria in the first half.
Seko Fofana had given Lens a deserved lead after the break, but despite dominating, they failed to win.
The impressive Fofana made the most of the time and space PSG afforded him with a shot from distance, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas made a mess of his attempted save as it slipped through his grasp.
Navas was beaten again soon after by David Costa, but the Portuguese winger's shot came off the post.
While his mistake gifted the hosts the lead, Navas had done well before the break to keep out Cheick Doucoure and he also denied Przemyslaw Frankowski late on.
Lionel Messi, who started the week by collecting a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or, was kept quiet by a Lens side who dominated, with 64% possession, and who had more chances and shots on goal than opponents who started the night 12 points clear at the top.
With PSG staring at the prospect of losing for the first time in eight league games, Mauricio Pochettino called on prolific striker Mbappe and Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum to change the game with 20 minutes remaining and they linked up for a dramatic late equaliser.
Line-ups
Lens
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Leca
- 24GraditBooked at 90mins
- 4Danso
- 14MedinaBooked at 47mins
- 11Clauss
- 28Doucouré
- 8Fofana
- 29Frankowski
- 10KakutaSubstituted forSotocaat 54'minutes
- 20Pereira Da CostaSubstituted forCahuzacat 80'minutes
- 15Kalimuendo-MuingaSubstituted forHaïdaraat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fariñez
- 5Wooh
- 7Sotoca
- 9Ganago
- 18Cahuzac
- 21Haïdara
- 25Jean
- 27Boli
- 33Varane
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 2HakimiBooked at 90mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 79'minutes
- 8ParedesSubstituted forWijnaldumat 70'minutes
- 15DaniloSubstituted forGueyeat 70'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 63mins
- 30Messi
- 9IcardiSubstituted forMbappéat 70'minutes
- 11Di María
Substitutes
- 7Mbappé
- 12Rafinha
- 17Dagba
- 18Wijnaldum
- 22Diallo
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 27Gueye
- 28Ebimbe
- 50G Donnarumma
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lens 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jonathan Gradit (Lens) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Jonathan Gradit (Lens).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Goal!
Goal! Lens 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Post update
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Seko Fofana (Lens).
Booking
Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Seko Fofana (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Jonathan Clauss (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Massadio Haïdara (Lens) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Seko Fofana.
Post update
Attempt missed. Florian Sotoca (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Seko Fofana following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Lens. Yannick Cahuzac replaces David Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Lens. Massadio Haïdara replaces Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga because of an injury.