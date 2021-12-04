Last updated on .From the section European Football

Georginio Wijnaldum's goal was his first in the league for Paris St-Germain

Georginio Wijnaldum came on as a substitute to rescue a point for Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain with an injury-time header against Lens.

Wijnaldum headed home a wonderful cross from fellow substitute Kylian Mbappe, who had minutes earlier been denied an equaliser by Jean-Louis Leca.

The Lens goalkeeper had also denied Angel di Maria in the first half.

Seko Fofana had given Lens a deserved lead after the break, but despite dominating, they failed to win.

The impressive Fofana made the most of the time and space PSG afforded him with a shot from distance, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas made a mess of his attempted save as it slipped through his grasp.

Navas was beaten again soon after by David Costa, but the Portuguese winger's shot came off the post.

While his mistake gifted the hosts the lead, Navas had done well before the break to keep out Cheick Doucoure and he also denied Przemyslaw Frankowski late on.

Lionel Messi, who started the week by collecting a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or, was kept quiet by a Lens side who dominated, with 64% possession, and who had more chances and shots on goal than opponents who started the night 12 points clear at the top.

With PSG staring at the prospect of losing for the first time in eight league games, Mauricio Pochettino called on prolific striker Mbappe and Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum to change the game with 20 minutes remaining and they linked up for a dramatic late equaliser.