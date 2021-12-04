Italian Serie A
RomaRoma0Inter MilanInter Milan3

Roma 0-3 Inter Milan: Jose Mourinho's side humbled by former club

Hakan Calhanoglu scores straight from a corner
Inter Milan have scored in each of their last 35 Serie A matches, extending a club record

Jose Mourinho endured a miserable evening against one of his former clubs as in-form Inter Milan inflicted a humbling defeat on his Roma team.

Inter ran riot in the first half, with Hakan Calhanoglu netting direct from a corner to open the scoring.

Edin Dzeko finished off a fine move for 2-0 before Denzel Dumfries headed in.

Roma, who were without suspended England striker Tammy Abraham, had no answer as Inter cruised to a victory that takes them second in Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi's team are a point behind city rivals and league-leaders AC Milan, who beat Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday.

Roma are fifth after a seventh loss in 15 games left them on 25 points, six behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

Saturday's result equals the biggest home defeat Mourinho has suffered as a manager - along with Manchester United's 3-0 Premier League loss against Tottenham at Old Trafford on 27 August 2018.

It also means Roma have lost as many as 16 Serie A matches in a single calendar year for the first time since the 20 they suffered in 1950.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniBooked at 63mins
  • 6Smalling
  • 24KumbullaSubstituted forBoveat 61'minutes
  • 4Cristante
  • 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 37mins
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 17VeretoutSubstituted forVolpatoat 90+1'minutes
  • 5Viña
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 75mins
  • 14Shomurodov

Substitutes

  • 8Villar
  • 13Calafiori
  • 19Reynolds
  • 21Mayoral
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 55Darboe
  • 59Zalewski
  • 60Ndiaye
  • 62Volpato
  • 63Boer
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 37Skriniar
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 76'minutes
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23BarellaBooked at 47minsSubstituted forVidalat 59'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forSensiat 83'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forVecinoat 76'minutes
  • 19CorreaSubstituted forSánchezat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 10Martínez
  • 12Sensi
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 43Cortinovis
  • 46Zanotti
  • 47Carboni
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 0, Inter Milan 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 0, Inter Milan 3.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Cristian Volpato replaces Jordan Veretout.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).

  5. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan).

  7. Post update

    Chris Smalling (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eldor Shomurodov.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

  12. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Federico Dimarco replaces Alessandro Bastoni.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Edin Dzeko.

  16. Booking

    Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Eldor Shomurodov with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan16122235181738
2Inter Milan16114139152437
3Napoli16114133102337
4Atalanta1695233181532
5Roma168172419525
6Fiorentina158072420424
7Juventus157352016424
8Bologna157352124-324
9Lazio156452929022
10Hellas Verona155552825320
11Empoli156272328-520
12Sassuolo155462423119
13Torino155371916318
14Udinese153752024-416
15Sampdoria154382129-815
16Venezia154381225-1315
17Spezia1532101534-1911
18Genoa151771729-1210
19Cagliari151681629-139
20Salernitana1622121133-228
View full Italian Serie A table

