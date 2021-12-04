Match ends, Roma 0, Inter Milan 3.
Jose Mourinho endured a miserable evening against one of his former clubs as in-form Inter Milan inflicted a humbling defeat on his Roma team.
Inter ran riot in the first half, with Hakan Calhanoglu netting direct from a corner to open the scoring.
Edin Dzeko finished off a fine move for 2-0 before Denzel Dumfries headed in.
Roma, who were without suspended England striker Tammy Abraham, had no answer as Inter cruised to a victory that takes them second in Serie A.
Simone Inzaghi's team are a point behind city rivals and league-leaders AC Milan, who beat Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday.
Roma are fifth after a seventh loss in 15 games left them on 25 points, six behind fourth-placed Atalanta.
Saturday's result equals the biggest home defeat Mourinho has suffered as a manager - along with Manchester United's 3-0 Premier League loss against Tottenham at Old Trafford on 27 August 2018.
It also means Roma have lost as many as 16 Serie A matches in a single calendar year for the first time since the 20 they suffered in 1950.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23ManciniBooked at 63mins
- 6Smalling
- 24KumbullaSubstituted forBoveat 61'minutes
- 4Cristante
- 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 37mins
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 17VeretoutSubstituted forVolpatoat 90+1'minutes
- 5Viña
- 22ZanioloBooked at 75mins
- 14Shomurodov
Substitutes
- 8Villar
- 13Calafiori
- 19Reynolds
- 21Mayoral
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 55Darboe
- 59Zalewski
- 60Ndiaye
- 62Volpato
- 63Boer
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 76'minutes
- 2Dumfries
- 23BarellaBooked at 47minsSubstituted forVidalat 59'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forSensiat 83'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 9DzekoSubstituted forVecinoat 76'minutes
- 19CorreaSubstituted forSánchezat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 10Martínez
- 12Sensi
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 43Cortinovis
- 46Zanotti
- 47Carboni
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
